Jammie Robinson Named To Nagurski Trophy Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State redshirt junior Jammie Robinson has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, it was announced Tuesday, one day after his inclusion on the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs. The Cordele, Georgia, native made a career-high 18 tackles, including a career-best 1.5 for loss, and one interception in last year’s season finale at Florida, becoming the only player in America with at least 16 tackles and one interception in the same game in 2021. Robinson has been named to multiple preseason All-America and All-ACC lists heading into the 2022 season.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

Robinson, who played his first two seasons at South Carolina, has 221 tackles, 10.5 for loss, six interceptions, 11 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 34 collegiate games played. He earned second-team Freshman All-America recognition and Freshman All-SEC acclaim in 2019.

The Football Writers Association of America has recognized the national defensive player of the year since 1993 and in 1995 the award was named after Bronko Nagurski, who is a charter member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Five finalists for the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be announced on Nov. 16 with the winner unveiled Dec. 5.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook