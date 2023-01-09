Jazston Turnetine thankful for time at Florida State, preparing for 2023 NFL Draft

Florida State secured multiple offensive linemen out of the NCAA Transfer Portal last offseason, including former South Carolina offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine. While the Seminoles added Turnetine late in the process, he wound up playing a big role for the team upfront after injuries to players such as Bless Harris and Robert Scott.

Turnetine ended up appearing in all 13 games, with eight starts. He was forced into action during Florida State's victory against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl after Scott went down in the first half. On the final offensive drive of the game, Turnetine suffered a lower-body injury and had to be carted off the field. Prior to departing for the locker room, every player on FSU's sideline went over to support and encourage Turnetine.

The Georgia native exhausted his collegiate eligibility following the season and will be moving on to a potential career in the NFL. On Monday, he shared a message that detailed his appreciation for his time at Florida State and the impact that the last year has had on him.

"I'd like to start this off with thanks for all of the organizations I've been a part of. These magnificent experiences have been a blessing and taught many lessons of life. I remember dreaming of these days in my youth, playing for a big program such as Florida State. 'Til this day it's still a baffling thought it has come to fruition.

I would like to give thanks to my family as they have been a driving force through the ups and downs of this whole journey, and through this path I have soaked everything in like a sponge, becoming a better man because of it. My gratitude goes out to all of my mentors and teachers that have crossed paths with me in this journey of life.

There is the utmost gratitude for all the coaches that have poured positivity and leadership that has helped me excel all the way from high school 'til now. To my former schools, Hutchinson Community College and University of South Carolina I want to say thank you as well. Florida State, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be here and showcase my talents on and off the field.

Coach Norvell, Coach Atkins, Coach Fertitta, Coach Coop and the rest of the staff at FSU, I am disheartened that I had only just one year with this exemplary staff as a whole. I love my coaches and everything it took to get to this point. For my teammates and all the brotherhoods that I've been a part of, I truly appreciate the fact that you let me be a part of your teams. And a special thanks goes to my O-Line brothers.

I will never forget the memories that have engraved in my mind for this wonderful place, but with that being said, through in depth thought and prayer, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."

Prior to his time at Florida State, he spent two years with the Gamecocks and appeared in 18 games, with 10 starts, all at left tackle. He began his college career at Hutchinson Community College, earning second-team All-America honors during his second year with the program.

