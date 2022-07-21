Jordan Travis discusses preparation for 2022 season at ACC Kickoff

Jordan Travis has traversed a long road to get to where he is today. It wasn't straight and narrow, there were plenty of bumps and twists and turns along the path. However, Travis never backed down and now he enters 2022 as the unquestioned starter at quarterback for the first time in his college career.

On Wednesday, the redshirt junior represented Florida State at the annual ACC Kickoff alongside head coach Mike Norvell, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and safety Jammie Robinson. The experience gave Travis an opportunity to reflect on what he's gone through as he prepares to lead the Seminoles to new heights this fall.

To say the least, he's experienced a lot as he enters year four in Tallahassee. Travis has played under two head coaches, three offensive coordinators, and competed with James Blackman, Chubba Purdy, Tate Rodemaker, and McKenzie Milton for the right to be Florida State's leader.

"I would say I've been through a lot, so I've had a lot of ups and downs throughout my career. I've learned a lot," Travis said at the ACC Kickoff. "I've been around a lot of different coaches. I've been around a lot of different leaders. James Blackman, McKenzie Milton they showed me the way."

"At the end of the day, I look up to them. I still call them every single day just to get that feedback that I need whenever I have a question about leading the guys," Travis continued. "Just trying to be more vocal. I'm a reserved guy, so I'm just trying to speak a little bit more and get the guys behind me."

Florida State came up just short of a bowl game at 5-7 last year. However, the Seminoles showed real progress from the beginning to the end in 2021. The program was reeling following an 0-4 start but it finished 5-3 down the stretch.

Travis isn't looking in the rearview on the cusp of a season that will define his tenure in garnet and gold. He's only focused on what he can do right now and so is the rest of the team.

"Honestly, man, I don't think much of last year. It's in the past. We're going to keep growing and come to work every single day and get better. That's all that matters. Being better than you were yesterday," Travis said. "It's all in the confidence for this football team. We have all the talent in the world. Like Coach Norvell said, the confidence comes from the work, and we've been working really hard this summer.

The Seminoles wide receivers struggled with inconsistency last season. Whether it was drops, running the wrong route, or not being on the same page with the quarterback, the results weren't pretty. Head coach Mike Norvell and the staff brought in four transfer receivers over the offseason and nabbed Oregon running back transfer Trey Benson.

Alongside an improving offensive line, there have been some capable weapons added to the skill positions. Now it's up to Travis to make it all click.

"We got some new weapons. I've been working really hard on just technique. All the little parts of the game. Sitting in the pocket and not trying to scramble every single time," Travis said. "I've been working really hard. The offensive line has been working really hard to give me some time. I can't wait. It's going to be a great year."

The increased talent and development of younger players in the program has led to an uptick in competition. That level of intensity has the Seminoles pushing each other to be better. When the players are setting the standard just like the coaches, it shows a legitimate buy in to the culture that Norvell is building at Florida State.

"It means a lot. It means a lot. We have a lot of competition now. We have competition at every single position. We have guys that push each other," Travis said. "So, yeah, obviously, that means a lot, where I'm very comfortable with all those guys. We work very hard. We have a little player-ran practices that we throw routes on there. We did that a lot this spring, this summer. We're just going to keep growing and get better every day.

Earlier this week, Travis was among the college quarterbacks selected to the Maxwell Award Watch List. The trophy is handed out annually to the nation's top signal-caller. While he's got a long journey ahead, it's a testament to the improvements that Travis has made over the last two years.

The Florida native threw 2.5x more touchdowns in 2021 than 2020. He completed 7.9% more his passes even though he attempted 63 more throws in 2021 than the year before. Three of his six interceptions on the season came against Notre Dame in the opener. Over the final 11 games, Travis threw 13 touchdowns to three interceptions which equates to slighty better than a four to one TD/INT ratio.

In his final three games of the season (Miami, BC, Florida), Travis averaged 242.3 passing yards per game. That would equate to nearly a 3,000 yard season if the pace keeps up in 2022, and it should. Regardless, he's not getting caught up in the attention.

"I try not to get caught up in that. It really matters what's at the end of the season. It's a blessing from the man upstairs, and I'm very grateful for that," Travis said. "I just try to focus on this football team and getting wins for this football team and just coming to work every single day and being a leader that I need to be."

It'll be paramount for the 6-foot-1, 212-pound quarterback to stay healthy this fall. He's made necessary strides in the weight room to get his body in a position to make that possible. Travis and Seminoles will get on the practice field for the first time next week as the program gets an early start to prepare for its week zero contest against Duqesene.

The rising redshirt junior completed 62.9% of his passes for 1,539 yards with 15 touchdowns to six interceptions in 2021. He also added 530 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



