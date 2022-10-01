Jordan Travis ranked as a top four quarterback in the country per PFF

After four games for the Seminoles, quarterback Jordan Travis has taken over the College football landscape performing as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Travis has lad the 'Noles to a 4-0 start after starting 0-4 last season.

PFF takes all stats into account when grading the respective position and with quarterbacks, passer rating, completions, touchdowns, etc, are the main factors for grading their performance. Travis has the second-best grade in the county (92.2) which is beyond impressive for a quarterback who had the stereotype of an athlete or runner. With that being said that is far from the case as Travis has shown his elite passing skills throughout these first four games.

Against Boston College, Travis had his first 300-yard passing game including multiple touchdowns.

With Travis playing so well, what has caused this to happen? Mike Norvell and his staff have been very efficient with their attention to the transfer portal and recruiting. Transfers have been the biggest help to Travis so far, such as wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman, OL Jazston Turnetine, Dillon Gibbons, and D’Mitri Emmanuel. Bringing in transfers has worked out tremendously for the Seminoles and Travis’s performance.

Now the improved team around Travis should not discredit what he has done so far because he may be the one making the team better.

Overall with the momentum of the team, improved culture, and leadership from Mike Norvell, Jordan Travis and the Seminoles are off to a hot start with many big challenges waiting for them in the month of October.

