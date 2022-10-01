Report: FSU star will be game-time decision against Wake Forest

Florida State is matching up against one of the best offenses in the conference on Saturday afternoon and the Seminoles are going to need all hands on deck. Defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett have both missed games in recent weeks while dealing with injuries.

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay previewed the upcoming contest between the Demon Deacons and Seminoles. Host Rece Davis stated that FSU is expecting Verse to dress out and that he'll be a game-time decision.

"Jared Verse, he's going to dress," Davis said this morning. "Game-time decision. Not sure how much he'll play, the elite pass-rusher, but they've [FSU] got to find a way to slow down Sam Hartman."

The Albany transfer missed Florida State's win over Boston College last week. He was spotted on the sideline with a brace on his left knee but didn't appear to have too much of a noticeable limp at the time.

In three starts this season, Verse has recorded 9 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and a blocked field goal. He sacked quarterback Jayden Daniels twice in Florida State's 24-23 win over LSU and blocked a field goal in the first half.

Wake Forest has allowed ten sacks in four games so far in 2022, which includes eight sacks on starting quarterback Sam Hartman. If Verse is able to give it a go on Saturday, it would be a big boost against an offense that returns all five offensive linemen from a year ago.

Florida State and Wake Forest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. eastern on ABC.

