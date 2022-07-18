Jordan Travis selected to Maxwell Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, it was announced Monday.

Travis enters his redshirt junior year after firmly establishing himself as FSU’s starting quarterback during the 2021 campaign. Florida State posted a 5-3 record in games he started, and he finished the year passing for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 530 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His rushing touchdowns total tied for the team lead, and he was named the team’s Offensive MVP following the season. Travis finished the year ranked fifth in the ACC with a 62.9 completion percentage and was one of four ACC players to pass for at least 1,500 yards and rush for at least 500 yards. In last year’s 31-28 victory over Miami, Travis had a career-high 336 yards of total offense, including a career-best 254 passing yards, and in the 35-25 win at North Carolina he became the first FSU player to have three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the same game.

In only 22 career games, the West Palm Beach native holds FSU career records for a quarterback with 1,317 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He is the only quarterback in program history with at least 1,000 career rushing yards and the only quarterback with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. His seven straight games with a rushing touchdown and four straight games with at least one passing and one rushing touchdown are both the longest in FSU history by a quarterback. He also is responsible for the two longest runs by a quarterback in program history with an 88-yard touchdown run against Pitt in 2020 and a 66-yard touchdown run at Boston College in 2019.

The Maxwell Award is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official. The award has been presented to the college player of the year since 1937. A total of 85 student-athletes from around the country are on the 2022 preseason watch list, and the semifinalists will be announced November 1. Three finalists will be announced November 22 in advance of the winner being revealed as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 8.

