Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State at North Carolina State

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off their first loss of the season to the hands of Wake Forest. Currently sitting at 4-1, the Seminoles face off with NC State this weekend, who also lost for the first time this season to Clemson. The 'Noles look to rebound against the Pack and get the season back on track with a win.

Here are three keys to watch out for this weekend.

1. FSU Offensive Line vs. NC State Defensive Line

FSU has been decimated up front with injuries to Robert Scott, Bless Harris, and Kayden Lyles. The offensive line depth was viewed as a strength this year but has been tested with injuries to three key pieces. Tackles Darius Washington and Jazston Turnetine didn’t perform well this past weekend and played a part in the offensive struggles against Wake. This week the o-line will face a huge test vs the Wolfpack. The strength of the NC State defense is the defensive line, and they will look to wreak havoc this weekend.

Wake Forest was able to pressure quarterback Jordan Travis by rushing only three on occasions and that’s not a formula for success. First-team All-ACC selection and former 'Nole defensive linemen Cory Durden, CJ Clark, Savion Jackson, and Davin Vann look to enforce their will on Saturday. Keep an eye on tackle Robert Scott, if healthy enough to play that would be a huge lift for the offensive unit. The Seminoles' offensive line must keep Jordan Travis upright and give him time to make plays with his arm.

2. Third Down Efficiency

Third-down efficiency has been one of the positives for FSU this season on offense and defense. Before Saturday, the 'Noles were converting third downs at about a 51 percent clip and have since dropped down to 48 percent after last week’s game. Even though the offense converted 4/11 vs Wake, the third downs they missed were critical. Wake Forest converted 10/18 on third down and even though the defense elevated their level of play in the second half, when they needed a stop late in the 4th, they couldn’t get it done. NC State converted 5/14 vs Clemson and, on the season, stand at about 44 percent. It’ll be key for the defense to make timely stops but also for the offense to sustain drives and convert on possessions. The winner of the third down conversion battle will have the upper hand on Saturday night.

3. FSU Pass Rush vs. NC State Offensive Line

Clemson was able to put pressure on junior QB Devin Leary by consistently rushing four and that gave them the ability to drop seven players back in coverage. Though the Tigers have one of the top defensive lines in the nation, the Seminoles will need to create some pressure up front while not blitzing the Wolfpack too often. A bulk of this depends on the health of defensive end Jared Verse, who is by far the best pass rusher for the 'Noles.

With the injury to Verse, redshirt freshman Patrick Payton has elevated his level of play the past few weeks. The interior of the defensive line has struggled with the loss of Fabien Lovett. Leary has been sacked seven times this season and FSU has reached the opposing quarterback 14 times. Just like the defensive line will be key for the Wolfpack it will also be key for Florida State in containing Leary and the opposing offense.

Florida State has a chance to right the ship with a big win over the weekend. A win Saturday will set up FSU for a prime-time matchup with Clemson next week.

The Seminoles and Wolfpack will kick off at 8:00 p.m. eastern on the ACC Network.

