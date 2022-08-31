Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. LSU

Florida State started the season with a solid win over the Duquesne Dukes in week 0 of the college football season. The Seminoles will gear up to face the LSU Tigers in one of the highly anticipated matchups of the year on Sunday.

Let’s dive in and assess three key matchups that will play a factor in determining the outcome of this game.

1. Florida State offensive line vs LSU defensive line

The offensive line did a serviceable job last week against the Dukes but it will be a much tougher test this weekend. LSU defensive coordinator Matt House will coach his first game as the leader of the defense against the Seminoles. Expect him to rotate and lean heavily on his young but talented defensive line. The Tigers are led by Ali Gaye, BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, and All-SEC transfer Mekhi Wingo.

There has been a constant shuffling of offensive linemen the past few weeks in camp due to injuries, and the health of Maurice Smith and Darius Washington is paramount. For Jordan Travis and company to be successful, the offensive line must win at the point of attack and give the redshirt time to make plays in the pocket. If you can mirror some of the same success from last week in this game, you would hope it would end in a favorable result for Florida State.

2. Special Teams

I expect this to be a close game, and one of the key factors that determine close games is the special team's play. Field position will be a key component of this game. If the 'Noles can challenge LSU to consistently drive 75+ yards to put points up, it puts the odds in Florida State's favor. The Tigers will be replacing almost every aspect of its special teams’ room from 2021. Freshman Nathan Dilbert is expected to get the first nod as the kicker for LSU. If it’s a close game like many believe, special teams will have a major impact on the final result.

3. Florida State defensive line vs LSU offensive line

The last key will be the same focus but on opposite sides of the ball. Florida State showed promise with its pass rush attack last week, and it will be key again this week. Transfer defensive end Jared Verse, and Derrick Mclendon displayed the ability to get to the quarterback and disrupt things for opposing offenses. LSU is expected to have five new starters up front with Will Campbell, a true freshman, starting at left tackle. This being the first game of the season for LSU, it will be pivotal for the Noles to wreak havoc up front and make life tough for the Tigers' rebuilt offensive line.

This game will be won in the trenches. Both teams have talent at skill positions but, the team that performs better at the line of scrimmage will have a better chance of winning Sunday night. Florida State vs. LSU is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. est on ABC from the Caesars Superdome in Louisiana.

