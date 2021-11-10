Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Miami

It's rivalry week in the Sunshine State and the Miami Hurricanes will take on the Florida State Seminoles. Miami is riding a hot streak, winning three straight games while the 'Noles are on the opposite end of that trend, losing two in a row. The head-to-head series currently sits at 35-30 in favor of Miami while the Hurricanes are riding a current four-game winning streak against the Seminoles. With FSU quarterback Jordan Travis expected to be back in the fold this weekend, the Seminoles look to get back on track with a big win over one of its rivals.

Miami (5-4) will play Florida State (3-6) Saturday on ESPN at 3:30 pm EST. Here are three keys to watch for as the 'Noles look to gain some momentum in the state of Florida.

1. Missed tackles/big plays

Some of us thought the FSU defense had turned a new leaf when it came to giving up big plays and missed tackles. During the three-game winning streak, the 'Noles were doing a much better job of doing those things. After the bye week, it seems as if this defense has reverted to its old ways. Giving up big plays to Clemson and North Carolina State while also missing tackles leading to huge gains. If the Seminoles want to end the Canes winning streak it starts with limiting big plays on defense and making open-field tackles.

Wide receiver Charleston Rambo and running back Jaylan Knighton have been making plays all over the field during the winning streak for Miami. Rambo has forced six missed tackles over the past three weeks, which ranks seventh in the nation for receivers. Florida State has to keep Miami's big-play ability to a minimum and make open-field tackles.

2. Miami offensive line vs FSU defensive line

The biggest factor for this game in my opinion is the 'Canes o line vs the 'Noles d line. FSU's defensive line has been consistent all season with transfers Keir Thomas and Jermaine Johnson making a huge impact on this defense. With Miami's newfound explosive offense, it will be key for the defensive line to get after quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Only two quarterbacks have thrown for more touchdowns over the past three weeks. Van Dyke and the Miami offense have been rolling but the weakest part of the offense is the o line. Mid-season defensive player of the year and current ACC sack leader Jermaine Johnson and co need to make life tough for Van Dyke to have a chance vs this flaming hot Canes offense.

3. FSU rushing attack vs Miami D

The running game hasn't been where it's needed to be the last two weeks to see successful results on the offense. Last week was partially due to the fact of quarterback Jordan Travis not playing. We all know the FSU offense will only go as far as the run game takes them and this week will be another decent test vs the Canes defense. Miami's defense ranks 55th in the nation vs the rush, giving up about 149 yards a game. A healthy Travis and the tandem of running backs the 'Noles have should be able to have success and get the offense rolling again on the ground. With a hot Miami offense on the other side working the time of possession and wearing down the Canes defense would be ideal, especially in the fourth quarter.

Florida State needs a big win for the state of the program and recruiting. This week they will have a chance to gain some momentum and hopefully take a step forward into taking over the state of Florida again.

