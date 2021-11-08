Mike Norvell "shocked" by quarterback Chubba Purdy's decision to transfer

Redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy elected to enter the Transfer Portal last week. The move seemingly came out of nowhere and the news was a surprise to the fan base. It sounds like the coaching staff wasn't expecting it either.

Head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media on Monday and the topic of Purdy's transfer came up. Norvell stated that it was a "shock" when the Arizona native informed him of his decision last Tuesday.

“Chubba came in on Tuesday, kind of informed me where he had got to," Norvell said. "Said it was him and a family decision to leave. It was a shock, really, to a lot people around the program. At the end of the day, it’s each young man’s decision of what they want to do and what it looks like. He was actually one of the guys that was out on Monday, and coming into Tuesday with what was going around last week."

"It was one of those things, it kind of caught me off-guard a little bit, but I wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Norvell continued. "It’s one of those things that’s the new age of college football. Early in the season, mid-season, late-season, and after the season. Those are decisions that kids, they get to make and I wish them all the best moving forward.”

Despite the loss of Purdy, nothing is going to change in Norvell's approach to his players. He's going to continue to be honest and real with every single person inside his program.

“I just want to be real, too,” Norvell said. “We’re going to coach and develop. That’s what we’re going to try to do. It doesn’t matter. Obviously, we had one player this happened to last week, but it’s also a continuing experience that people are going to see all across college football.

“I want to be real with our kids," Norvell continued. "What it looks like, where it’s going. For that situation with Chubba, I was really pleased. You look two weeks prior, and you listen to interviews and things that are said, I was really pleased with the growth of what I was seeing from him. At the end of the day, it’s a decision he and his family chose to make, and I wish him all the best moving forward.”

Florida State has three scholarship quarterbacks remaining on the roster; Jordan Travis, McKenzie Milton, and Tate Rodemaker. Milton will graduate following the season while AJ Duffy is set to early enroll. It's possible the coaching staff looks to the transfer portal if the right option is available.

