LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

The Florida State Seminoles hit the road to take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon with a couple of winning streaks on the line. The Seminoles have won three straight games and are undefeated in October while Clemson has won its last 31 games at home dating back to 2016. It's going to be a clash of strengths on strengths as FSU's running game goes up against a stout Tigers defense. Whichever side has more success will likely come away with the win.

Clemson is 4-3 and the Tigers are reeling after a 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh last weekend. The wheels are close to coming off for head coach Dabo Swinney in 2021. The offense has failed to impress under D.J. Uiagalelei, who has thrown just four touchdowns to five interceptions. One thing we'll be watching pregame is to see if Uiagelelei holds onto the starting job or if Taisun Phommachanh takes over. The Tigers are also extremely beat up and are missing their leading rusher.

Florida State enters this game relatively healthy. It'll be interesting to see the respective statuses of offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor and safety Sidney Williams, who didn't play against Massachusetts. Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons went down with an injury during the game against the Minutemen so we'll be monitoring him as well.

It's projected to be a chilly and cloudy day in Death Valley. The weather forecast currently reads as 62 degrees at kickoff with cloud cover and a 15% chance of rain.

NoleGameday is on-site to provide live updates throughout the day on NoleGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

- Florida State will be wearing white jerseys, white pants, gold helmet.

- Clemson will honor Bobby Bowden during the game today. Bowden's son and former Tigers head coach, Tommy, is expected to be in attendance. They've got the Bobby hat logo that we've seen Wake Forest and North Carolina sport as well.

- All four scholarship QBs took the field before anyone else for Florida State, Chubba Purdy even made a couple one-handed catches

-QBs now on the field in uniform with the specialists

-Sidney Williams did not take the field with the rest of the DBs at 2:45

-OL Dillon Gibbons and Devontay Love-Taylor are dressed out in full pads

-As expected, LB Emmett Rice will not play and is in sweats despite doing some drills this week

-DJ UIiagalele taking first snaps at QB for Clemson in warmups

-Chubba Purdy has looked really good in warmups, Jordan Travis has had a couple of overthrows

-Purdy has been taking 2nd Team Reps for the most part

-FSU headed to the locker room with the stands only being about 45% full

