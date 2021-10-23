LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. UMass Minutemen

The Seminoles look to make it three in a row against UMass.

The Florida State Seminoles return home after a BYE week to face off with the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles are riding a two-game winning streak after dominating North Carolina two weeks ago. For the first time this season, this team has some legitimate momentum as it enters the second half of the year. They'll be looking to stay hot against a Minutemen team that is statistically one of the worst in college football.

READ MORE: Game Preview: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

Massachusetts is 1-5 with its lone win coming against UConn, who is the worst team in college football. Under former Florida State offensive coordinator Walt Bell, the Minutemen hold a bottom-10 offense and the fifth-worst rushing defense in the country. The Seminoles should be able to take advantage of UMass on the ground and with their talented defensive front.

One thing's for sure, the weather will be nice. It's projected to be 79 degrees at kickoff and there's no rain on the forecast in what should be a beautiful afternoon in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

NoleGameday is on-site to provide live updates throughout the day on NoleGameday.com and our Twitter.

PREGAME:

DB Renardo Green is not dressed out. Meiko Dotson is dressed along with Brendan Gant.

Starting safety Sidney Williams will not be available for today's game.

Starting OL Devontay Love-Taylor is dressed out and warming up. We'll keep an eye on him to see if he'll be playing today or if Baveon Johnson will take his place.

RB Treshaun Ward is currently catching punts during wamups.

Warmups have finished and the Seminoles are headed back to the locker room. Kickoff is next in Doak Campbell Stadium.

-

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook