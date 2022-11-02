Miami players speak on Florida State rivalry, ability of Jordan Travis

Florida State (5-3) and Miami (4-4) are preparing for another installment of their rivalry, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

In 2021, the Seminoles ended their four-game losing streak in the rivalry with a 31-28 win against Miami in Tallahassee.

Since both rosters consist of a large number of in-state players, it's normal for players on both sides to be accustomed to their opponent and the rivalry's tradition.

Fourth-year junior cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, a Miami native, told reporters on Nov. 1 that he remembers watching the rivalry in his childhood.

Stevenson is tied for first on Miami with five pass deflections and notices the progression of Florida State redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis.

"He's a great player, great quarterback," Stevenson said. "He made some strides from last year ... he can hurt you with [his] legs if you aren't closing the pocket and not giving him that opportunity."

Travis completed 18-of-26 passes for 274 passing yards in last year's game but rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning quarterback sneak.

Fifth-year senior tight end Will Mallory is the Hurricanes leader in receptions (28) and receiving yards (371). Mallory is 3-1 against the Seminoles in his career and is prepared for Florida State's best effort.

"They're coming into our home," Mallory said. "They're ready to go, just like we are. I'm expecting nothing but the best from them, they're a talented defense so we got to prepare accordingly.

Third-year sophomore running back Henry Parrish, Jr. is coming off a season-high 114 rushing yards in Miami's 14-12 win against Virginia on Oct. 29.

The Ole Miss transfer leads the Hurricanes in rushing yards (555) and didn't hesitate to describe his feeling toward the Seminoles.

"I'm really excited," Parrish, Jr. said. "It's a hate toward FSU ... I'm with everything that comes with it."

Each player interview can be found here.

