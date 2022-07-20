Mike Norvell announces start date for Florida State's fall camp

Football is officially in the air. Florida State is just a few weeks away from getting its 2022 campaign started against Duqesene in Tallahassee.

Ahead of the action, head coach Mike Norvell, quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, and defensive back Jammie Robinson represented the Seminoles at the annual ACC Kickoff. Atlantic Division teams had their availability on Wednesday while the Coastal Division teams will take over the spotlight throughout Thursday.

Florida State was the first team to take the podium. During the course of the press conference, Norvell went into detail about how the Seminoles are preparing with a week zero contest coming up. Fall camp is going to begin a little earlier than the program is used to.

"We actually report next Tuesday [July 26], so we’ll be on the practice field Wednesday [July 27]," Norvell said at the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday morning. "It is an accelerated process. It’s been something that it adds to that sense of urgency from back in May when we were able to report to every day that’s led up throughout our summer program."

Players will report on Tuesday, July 26, with the first practice of the season set for Wednesday, July 27.

Norvell is excited to get back on the field with this version of the Seminoles. He's been pleased with how the players attacked the summer to prepare themselves for an early start.

"Our guys, they’ve done an incredible job. They’ve done an incredible job with their approach, but we know that being able to start off in Week 0 is something I’m excited about," Norvell said. "It does present some logistical challenges with guys finishing up summer school and different things like that, but to be able to start the season there at Doak Campbell Stadium it’s going to be a great experience, great opportunity for our football team. Definitely looking forward to being able to get on the field here this next week and starting that process."

