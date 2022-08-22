Mike Norvell provides update on status of Maurice Smith

Florida State is entering its first game week of the 2022 campaign. The entirety of the Seminoles' focus has shifted to the Duquesne Dukes in week zero. However, a challenging and physical preseason means that the team will be missing a few players when they kick off on Saturday night.

Two weeks ago, head coach Mike Norvell announced that grad-transfer center Kayden Lyles would miss the year after suffering a season-ending injury.

On Monday, Norvell provided an update on another center on the roster. According to Norvell, redshirt sophomore Maurice Smith will miss the season-opener against Duquesne.

"Maurice [Smith] got kind of banged up there throughout camp and is going to be out this week," Norvell said on Monday. "We are looking forward to getting him back very, very soon."

This is a big blow with two of the most experienced centers on the roster getting hurt over the last few weeks. Florida State held 19 scholarship offensive linemen entering the fall but the coaching staff will have to try a few new faces to build depth at center.

Over the second half of the preseason, the Seminoles worked multiple players at center, including redshirt sophomore Darius Washington. Florida State released its first depth chart of the season on Monday morning. Washington is listed as the starting center with redshirt sophomore Thomas Schrader as his primary backup.

Smith started a career-high eight games for Florida State in 2021 after accumulating nine starts during his first two years with the program. He took steps forward in the weight room over the offseason, adding 17 pounds leading up to fall practice. While Smith is still on the smaller side in the offensive line room, the added bulk was noticeable throughout camp.

Outside of the improvements physically, Florida State will miss Smith's leadership up front. Entering his fourth year in the program, he began to grow as a vocal leader during fall camp.

We will continue to monitor Smith's status moving forward.

