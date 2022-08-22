Monday Mailbag: back in action, Duquesne, and record prediction

There's no more waiting around. It's officially game week for Florida State. The action is getting started a little earlier than normal in 2022 as the Seminoles prepare for a week zero matchup against FCS Duquesne.

Thanks for tuning in for another year of the mailbag. For those who don't know, my name is Dustin Lewis and I'm the Editor-In-Chief at NoleGameday. A few things have changed over the past year. I'm now full-time with NG which means I had the unique opportunity to view 17 of Florida State's 20 preseason practices.

I'm hoping that experience will allow us to bring you our best coverage to date of the Seminoles. Let's check out the first mailbag of the season.

How is Johnny Wilson looking? - @trentwhitehead11

Wilson has been one of Florida State's most consistent receivers throughout fall camp. He had some trouble hanging onto the ball at different times during the spring. That's still been an issue but Wilson has put together significantly more good days than bad ones.

The Arizona State transfer is practically unguardable in the red zone with his 6-foot-7, 235-pound frame. He's also quicker than you think when he gets moving downfield. As long as Wilson translates what he's done in practice into gamedays, he'll play a large part in the passing attack in 2022.

Which FSU player scores first on Saturday? - @tra3yball

This is a tough one but ultimately I think I'll go with redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis. Whether it's through the air or on the ground, Travis is going to have a lot of chances to rack up scoring opportunities.

As long as he can stay healthy, it'll be refreshing to see what the offense can do without a revolving door at quarterback.

Who is a dark horse candidate for a break out year? - @sam_watkins53

I'll toss out one name on offense and defense.

Coming into fall camp, the Seminoles needed to establish depth at tight end behind Cam McDonald. It appears that the coaching staff has found something in redshirt sophomore Markeston Douglas. After trimming up his frame this offseason, Douglas took important steps as a pass-catcher and blocker during camp. He was listed as a starter at tight end opposite of McDonald on Monday.

The deepest position on the entire roster might be the interior defensive line. Robert Cooper, Fabien Lovett, Jarrett Jackson, and Malcom Ray all had large impacts in 2021. However, that's not going to stop redshirt freshman Joshua Farmer from getting involved. His body is completely different from when he stepped on campus a year ago and Farmer had his way with the offensive line at times during the preseason.

Florida State has a lot of different combinations to work with up front.

What do you think about the linebackers? Do we have enough depth at that position? - @byronyarber

I like what the linebackers have provided during camp, particularly the combination of transfer Tatum Bethune and redshirt junior Kalen DeLoach. DeLoach is listed as a co-starter at one of the linebacker spots alongside DJ Lundy.

Those three were probably the most consistent of the unit during fall camp. Amari Gainer and Brendan Gant have had their moments as well.

Considering that Florida State will only have two linebackers on the field in the majority of situations, I don't think there's a ton to worry about depth wise. This is the strongest group of linebackers that the Seminoles have fielded in years.

Starting five on the offensive line? - @dr.dcdoolittle

On Monday, Florida State released its first depth chart and the starting offensive line from left to right is as follows; Robert Scott, Dillan Gibbons, Darius Washington, D'Mitri Emmanuel OR Jazston Turnetine, and Bless Harris.

The Seminoles will be without redshirt sophomore center Maurice Smith for the season-opener. Norvell stated on Monday that Smith, who started a career-high eight games in 2021, was banged up during the preseason.

"Maurice [Smith] got kind of banged up there throughout camp and is going to be out this week," Norvell said. "We are looking forward to getting him back very, very soon."

Who steps up for Cam McDonald in his absence at tight end? - @jarvis_jordan

I named him earlier in the mailbag but I expect Markeston Douglas to play a role in the offense. He replaces Jordan Wilson as the tight end in blocking and goal line packages. However, Douglas might be an improvement as a receiver. He's made some impressive plays throughout fall camp.

Redshirt junior Wyatt Rector and redshirt sophomore Preston Daniel will also get involved. Douglas has definitely been the most consistent of the three.

As for McDonald, head coach Mike Norvell mentioned earlier in camp that the veteran tight end was missing practice. McDonald is listed as a starter at tight end and it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to go against Duquesne.

Do you think we have a chance against LSU? - @taylor.davies.37

Regardless of whether Florida State or LSU ends up as the victor, I expect the game to be extremely close. Currently, I have the Seminoles losing by a touchdown or less.

However, the Tigers have question marks at quarterback, running back, and along the offensive line. This is a winnable contest against a team that will be breaking in a new head coach. Brian Kelly may have defeated Florida State in Tallahassee in 2021. But, this is a new year and a new team.

Confidence in the team this year? - @elijah_mclaughlin

Looking across the roster as a whole, I definitely have more confidence in the Seminoles entering 2022 than last year. This is a deeper team that holds capable bodies on both sides of the ball. There are definitely still some areas of concern like the depth at quarterback, tight end, and at cornerback.

I'm confident that this team can win six to eight games during the regular-season. The health of Jordan Travis will be paramount but it would show a clear sign of progress if Norvell can navigate Florida State back to the postseason.

Your score prediction for the first game? - @jp4romdakey

I've flip-flopped on this a few times over the past week. Duquesne is a solid FCS team that returns an experienced quarterback and some talent on defense.

With that being said, I don't think expect this contest to mirror the Jacksonville State game from 2021.

Florida State 45, Duquesne 13

Record prediction? - @ rwalk_4

I stated on our latest edition of Hear The Spear last week that I'm going with 7-5. I probably would've went with 6-6 but the uncertainty at quarterback with Wake Forest forced me to change my pick.

Duquesne: W

LSU: L

@ Louisville: L

Boston College: W

Wake Forest: W

@ NC State: L

Clemson: L

Georgia Tech: W

@ Miami: L

@ Syracuse: W

Lousiana: W

Florida: W

