Nine 'Noles Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nine Florida State players were named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List Monday, which includes 2018 high school graduates or true four-year players. FSU’s nine selections are the most in the state of Florida, second in the ACC and fifth nationally.

Robert Cooper, Akeem Dent, Renardo Green, Keyshawn Helton, Fabien Lovett, Camren McDonald, Jammie Robinson, Jordan Travis and Ontaria Wilson have combined for 171 career starts and are all projected on Florida State’s two-deep depth chart for the season opener against Duquesne.

Last year, FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was a standout at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, before being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cooper, from Lilburn, Georgia, started 10 games in 2021 and made 28 starts over his four-year career. He was an honorable mention All-ACC defensive tackle last season, recording 39 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and 0.5 sack, three quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. The Seminole Scholar made a season-high seven tackles in FSU’s win against Syracuse.

Dent enters his fourth season at Florida State with 18 career starts as a defensive back. The Pahokee native tallied 44 tackles with an interception and four pass breakups in 2021, with his interception coming on Boston College’s final offensive play to secure a 26-23 victory. He was named the ACC Defensive Back for his performance, the first of his career.

Defensive back Renardo Green, from Orlando, has seven career starts, including a pair in 2021. The redshirt junior appeared in nine games last season, recording 14 tackles and a pass breakup. He set a season high with five tackles against Louisville. In 2020, Green started five games, made 27 tackles and forced a fumble at Miami.

Helton, from Pensacola, has nine career starts over four seasons. He has 61 catches for 819 yards and eight touchdowns in that time, and his eight touchdown catches are tied with Wilson for the most on the team. Last season, Helton caught touchdowns against Syracuse and NC State and set a season high with 71 yards in the Noles 35-25 victory at North Carolina.

Lovett, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, is in his third season at Florida State after transferring before the 2020 season. He made nine starts in 2021 and joined Cooper as an honorable mention All-ACC selection, recording 28 tackles – 4.5 for loss – with 2.0 sacks and two quarterback hurries. A team captain, Lovett earned the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.

McDonald finished with 24 catches, 243 yards and two touchdowns as FSU’s primary tight end in 2021. For his career, the Long Beach native has 53 catches, 549 yards and four touchdowns in 45 games, with 20 starts. McDonald has also been recognized off the field with a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2021.

Robinson, from Cordele, Georgia, led FSU with 85 tackles and four interceptions in 2021. He added three pass breakups and two forced fumbles, and his interception total led the ACC and was 14th in the NCAA. Robinson was named a first-team All-ACC defensive back last year after registering a takeaway in four consecutive games. In addition to the Senior Bowl, Robinson enters 2022 on the Watch List for the Bednarik and Thorpe Awards and the Nagurski Trophy and is a preseason All-American.

Travis, from West Palm Beach, has played 22 games at Florida State and is 200-for-336 passing for 2,674 yards with 21 touchdowns. On the ground, Travis is the most prolific quarterback in school history, rushing for 1,317 yards and 17 touchdowns, both most in school history among quarterbacks. Travis ranks 16th on the program’s all-time rushing list and against North Carolina last season became the only quarterback in school history with three passing and two rushing touchdowns in the same game.

Wilson, from Ashburn, Georgia, is in his sixth season at Florida State and leads FSU’s active players with 78 career catches and 1,026 career receiving yards. His eight touchdown catches are tied with Helton for the team lead. Last season, Wilson led FSU and set a career high with five touchdown catches and 382 receiving yards. Wilson started 11 games in 2021 and caught a career-high two touchdowns in FSU’s 35-25 win at North Carolina.

Florida State opens its season Saturday at 5 p.m. against Duquesne in a game that will air on ACC Network.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

