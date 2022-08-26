NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State vs. Duquesne

A little over 24 hours separates Florida State from the beginning of its 2022 campaign. Despite a tough schedule in front of them, the Seminoles are primed to take a step forward in head coach Mike Norvell's third year leading the program. This is as deep and talented of a team as Norvell has had since he arrived in Tallahassee.

It all starts with a matchup against the Duquesne Dukes inside Doak Campbell Stadium in week zero. The Dukes are a perennial winning program at the FCS level under longtime head coach Jerry Schmitt. This will be the first time that these two programs have ever played one another on the football field.

Florida State returns plenty of experience on both sides of the ball and added multiple transfers that will play crucial roles. However, it will all come down to the performance and health of redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis. The improvements that he's made are legitimate but the Seminoles can't afford for Travis to miss multiple games like he's done the past two years.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as Florida State tries to win its season-opener for the first time since 2016.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

Naturally, my eyes began to turn to Jacksonville State in 2021 when it was announced that Florida State would begin the year against an FCS team. With that being said, I believe the shocking loss against the Gamecocks was simply a perfect storm. Travis and other players were limited by injury, the Seminoles failed to convert on multiple plays in the first half that would've put the game out of reach, and it allowed the opposition to gain confidence. It all culminated with the most mind boggling play in program history.

I don't see that happening again. Florida State has improved on both sides of the ball compared to last year along with adding more depth across the roster. The Seminoles should put this one to bed early but it'll be good for the team to get in some work ahead of a battle with LSU in New Orleans.

2021 record: 6-6

Florida State 48, Duquesne 10

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

Florida State should have a strong start to the season against Duquesne this Saturday. We'll get a nice look at how dominant FSU's defense is in the trenches and we'll get a taste of how the new defensive end room works in rotations. On offense, I'm not expecting Mike Norvell to open up the playbook too much but you'd like to see some plays made with that wide receiver room and some success in the run game.

FSU should have this game handled by halftime with the chance to see some of the younger players in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Norvell and the Seminoles start their season 1-0 for the first time since 2016.

FSU 45 - Duquesne 13

2021 record: 8-4

Florida State 45, Duquesne 13

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

Hopefully, this isn’t much of a game, but people will still have Florida State’s loss to Jacksonville State on the front of their minds, as well as Duquesne’s upset win over Ohio last season. I’m still in the mindset of this team needing to prove it to me before I really believe anything about them, but this *should* be an easy win.

2021 record: 5-7

Florida State 38, Duquesne 10

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

For the first time since 2016, Florida State wins its season opener. A few transfers and freshmen flash upside during points of the game, but the big takeaway will be how disciplined the ‘Noles are for four quarters. I believe execution will be at a premium starting at kickoff and into the second and third units.

The Seminoles get their juices flowing and show they're ready to compete against LSU next week.

2021 record: 8-4

Florida State 45, Duquesne 14

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Expect FSU to come out focused and ready to set the tone to start the season. I have the 'Noles winning this one in convincing fashion.

2021 record: 5-7

Florida State 45, Duquesne 10

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

Duquesne’s last Power 5 Opponent was TCU and the Dukes lost 45-3. I’m confident FSU is much better than last year but may give up a touchdown late in the game.

2021 record: n/a

Florida State 45, Duquesne 10

Jon Conahan (@JonConahan)

Florida State hasn't exactly had the hottest start to seasons under Coach Norvell, but this year that's going to change. The Seminoles have the perfect opportunity to start the season on the right foot with an easy blowout win and that's what I expect to happen. With new offensive weapons and a fresh start, look for the Noles to come away with a big win on Saturday.

2021 record: n/a

Florida State 48, Duquesne 6

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

The 'Noles get this done in the first half and the starters won’t play another snap after the break.

2021 record: 5-7

Florida State 63, Duquesne 10

CONSENSUS: Florida State (8-0)

