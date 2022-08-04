PHOTO GALLERY: Florida State practices in full pads for second consecutive session
The Seminoles were back on the practice fields on Thursday morning for their seventh practice of the fall. After donning full pads for the first time on Tuesday, Florida State went full pads for the second consecutive session. The media had the opportunity to film and take photos during three of the first four practice periods.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the practice and we've compiled numerous photos from the day below.
1. Tight end Brian Courtney
2. Tight end Preston Daniel
3. Tight end Jerrale Powers
4. Running back Trey Benson
5. Defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase
6. Defensive lineman Jarrett Jackson
7. Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett
8. Defensive end Derrick McClendon
9. Defensive lineman Malcolm Ray
10. Defensive back Jammie Robinson
11. Defensive lineman Daniel Lyons
12. Defensive back Shyheim Brown
13. Linebacker Amari Gainer
14. Linebacker Kalen DeLoach
15. Running backs Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili
16. Wide receiver Kentron Poitier
17. Running backs Rodney Hill, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili
18. Running backs CJ Campbell and Rodney Hill
19. Defensive lineman Aaron Hester
20. Coach David Johnson leads the running backs into practice
21. Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr.
22. Special teams analyst Carter Barfield
23. Defensive end Patrick Payton
24. Tight ends Brian Courtney and Preston Daniel
25. Tight end Wyatt Rector
26. Defensive end Dennis Briggs
27. Tight end Markeston Douglas
28. Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton
29. Quarterback Jordan Travis
30. Quarterback unit walks into Thursday's practice
31. Wide receiver Mycah Pittman
32. Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and graduate assistant Alex Eleyssami
33. Wide receiver Malik McClain
34. Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans
35. Wide receiver Darion Williamson
36. Linebackers coach Randy Shannon
