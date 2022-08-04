Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Florida State practices in full pads for second consecutive session

Photos from the Seminoles seventh practice of fall camp.

The Seminoles were back on the practice fields on Thursday morning for their seventh practice of the fall. After donning full pads for the first time on Tuesday, Florida State went full pads for the second consecutive session. The media had the opportunity to film and take photos during three of the first four practice periods. 

NoleGameday was in attendance for the practice and we've compiled numerous photos from the day below.

READ MORE: Florida State Fall Camp Observations - Practice Six and Full Pads

1. Tight end Brian Courtney

2. Tight end Preston Daniel

3. Tight end Jerrale Powers

4. Running back Trey Benson

5. Defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase

6. Defensive lineman Jarrett Jackson

7. Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett

8. Defensive end Derrick McClendon

9. Defensive lineman Malcolm Ray

10. Defensive back Jammie Robinson

11. Defensive lineman Daniel Lyons

12. Defensive back Shyheim Brown

13. Linebacker Amari Gainer

14. Linebacker Kalen DeLoach

15. Running backs Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili

16. Wide receiver Kentron Poitier

17. Running backs Rodney Hill, Trey Benson, and Lawrance Toafili

18. Running backs CJ Campbell and Rodney Hill

19. Defensive lineman Aaron Hester

20. Coach David Johnson leads the running backs into practice

21. Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr.

22. Special teams analyst Carter Barfield

23. Defensive end Patrick Payton

24. Tight ends Brian Courtney and Preston Daniel

25. Tight end Wyatt Rector

26. Defensive end Dennis Briggs

27. Tight end Markeston Douglas

28. Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton

29. Quarterback Jordan Travis

30. Quarterback unit walks into Thursday's practice

31. Wide receiver Mycah Pittman

32. Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and graduate assistant Alex Eleyssami

33. Wide receiver Malik McClain

34. Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans

35. Wide receiver Darion Williamson

36. Linebackers coach Randy Shannon

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback target decommits from Purdue

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

