Projecting interception leaders for Florida State in 2022

Will Jammie Robinson pull down the most interceptions for the Seminoles in back to back years?

Eight different players recorded at least one interception for Florida State in 2021, including two then-newcomers in redshirt junior safety Jammie Robinson and sophomore cornerback Omarion Cooper.

Under defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, the Seminoles gathered 14 interceptions total, an improvement from their eight interceptions in 2020. However, Florida State's secondary is expected to improve again after the return of several starters and the expected progression of a few young players.

Below are four players with the potential of producing the most interceptions in 2022.

1. Jammie Robinson, Redshirt Junior Safety

Robinson is expected to build upon his season in 2021, where he recorded a team-high four interceptions.

At his position, Robinson reads the field and makes plays on the ball. His straight-line speed and quickness allow him to move all over the field, increasing his chances of being around the football.

Even though he's technically listed at safety, Robinson holds his own against wide receivers, specifically in the slot. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Robinson was the third-highest graded defensive back in Power 5 last season in slot coverage.

2. Omarion Cooper, Sophomore Cornerback

Although he was a true freshman in 2021, Cooper tied for second among the interception leaders for the Seminoles with two. He also displayed a knack for being around the ball by having four pass-breakups (PBUs).

At 6-foot, Cooper is a taller corner and matches up with opposing wide receivers in the red zone and on jump balls down the field. Out of all the defensive backs, Cooper could find himself in the most situations to bring down interceptions, while also taking the risk of allowing a big play.

In 2021, Cooper played mostly as a reserve but did start the final three games of the season. He's likely to start at the boundary corner this season and should have plenty of opportunities to increase his output from a year ago.

3. Akeem Dent, Redshirt Junior Safety

Dent came down with one interception in 2021 but tied Cooper for most PBUs among the 'Noles with four.

Throughout spring camp, Dent showed growth in his coverage skills and even benefited from a PBU from Cooper.

Dent has moved across the secondary throughout his time in Tallahassee and can cover multiple positions, which helps his chances of intercepting the ball. Dent enters this season firmly in the safety spot with Robinson and should see a mixture of wide receivers and tight ends.

Earlier in his Florida State career, Dent had several interception opportunities he simply couldn't come down with. He's improved each year in Tallahassee and is a darkhorse to lead Florida State in interceptions this season.

4. Kevin Knowles II, Sophomore Cornerback

As a freshman in 2021, Knowles II got experience under his belt with seven starts and playing time in all 12 games. He didn't have any interceptions, but he did record 2 PBUs and solidified his role as a key part of the 'Noles secondary,

With fall camp inching closer, Knowles II is the heavy favorite to start at nickel corner. He'll be tested in the slot, but Florida State is confident he can hold his own and create takeaways through the air.

