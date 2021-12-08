Report: Florida State to have new linebackers coach in near future

The Seminoles are closing in on their next linebackers coach.

There was some surprise when Florida State linebackers coach Chris Marve was announced as the next defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech. Instantly, the focus went into who would become his replacement and it looks the Seminoles are going to be turning to a familiar face.

According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Florida State is in the process of finalizing a deal with senior defensive analyst Randy Shannon that would make him the next linebackers coach in Tallahassee.

Shannon joined the program in April as a senior defensive analyst under head coach Mike Norvell. He has ties to basically the entire state of Florida. Shannon was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at UCF prior to working at Florida State. He was Miami's defensive coordinator from 2001-06 before having a stint as head coach from 2007-10. He spent time in Gainesville as well from 2015-17 as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Across his career, Shannon has also worked with Arkansas, TCU, and the Miami Dolphins.

He would bring a ton of experience to the Seminoles defensive staff, 30 years of it to be exact. Coupled with his ability to develop talent and his recruiting ties, and Shannon is a welcomed addition to the full-time staff.

Stick with NoleGameday for more updates on Florida State's coaching staff changes.

