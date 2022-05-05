Report: NCAA exploring temporary changes to yearly scholarship limit

More changes could be coming to college football's yearly scholarship limits in the immediate future. In September, the NCAA temporarily expanded the max of 25 allocatable scholarships per year to a limit of 32. The rule allowed schools to rebuild their rosters with a larger class after the COVID-19 season in 2020 and the ramifications of the transfer portal since.

According to Bryan Fisher of Athlon Sports, the governing body of the sport is now considering waiving the 25-man scholarship limit altogether. A discussion and vote could come in as little as two weeks. The rule is only expected to be in place for the next two seasons but it means colleges will no longer be restricted to a ceiling when it comes to adding players to their rosters. Theoretically, schools could sign as many players from high school and the transfer portal as they wanted.

Regardless of if the rule comes to fruition or not, schools will still have to remain within the overall roster limit of 85 allocated scholarships. But, it could give programs like Florida State a faster track in the immediate future to flip the bottom half of the roster that is still filled with non-contributors.

For instance, the Seminoles currently sit at 81 of 85 scholarships following the May 1 deadline for underclassmen to enter the transfer portal. Since the end of the 2021 season, the program has lost 16 scholarship players to the portal while adding a total of 25 newcomers (15 high school, 10 transfer portal) to the roster. This means Florida State has the option to sign seven more players before the season begins.

At the moment, there are only four spots available on the roster. However, if all of the expected attrition had happened after spring practice, Florida State would be in real jeopardy of having enough scholarships to make it back to the standard 85 prior to the fall.

Depending on what way the NCAA goes, this two-year ruling would give the Seminoles more leeway when it comes to pursuing transfer portal/JUCO prospects along with the numbers they were anticipating in the 2023 recruiting class. We'll be monitoring the upcoming meeting and its continued potential impacts across the sport over the next few weeks.

