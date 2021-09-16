Samford University names field after Bobby Bowden

The legendary head coach will be honored by his alma mater later this month.

Looking back on it, the impact that legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden had on college football was like no other. From Tallahassee, to Alabama, to West Virginia, his passing earlier this fall has struck a chord with the entire country.

Prior to the season-opener against Notre Dame, the Seminoles announced they'd be remembering Bowden in a multitude of ways throughout 2021. The back of each player's helmet has featured the Alabama native's signature in garnet over a white background and the coaches polo boasts a Bowden patch on the left sleeve.

Inside of Doak Campbell Stadium, the field has been adorned with the Bowden logo and "Bobby" signature on each 25-yard line opposite of the ACC logo. The south end zone also features a tribute banner that also is stamped with the logo. The banner is installed over the section where the Marching Chiefs were seated prior to their move to the student section.

On Wednesday, September 15, Samford University announced plans to name its football field inside of F. Page Seibert Stadium as Bobby Bowden field. The move will become official on September 25 prior to the Bulldogs' home content against East Tennessee State. Funnily enough, ETSU is led by former Florida State assistant coach Randy Sanders.

Bowden played quarterback at Samford from 1949-52, earning Little All-American honors during his senior season. He led his alma mater as the head football coach from 1959-1962. During his time in Birmingham, Bowden compiled a 31-6 record which still remains as the highest winning percentage (.838) in school history.

"Although Bobby Bowden is perhaps best known for his amazing coaching career, he is also known in the Samford community as a devoted family man and a person of deep Christian faith," Samford University President Dr. Beck Taylor said according to WTXL. "We want to honor Coach Bowden's exemplary character and his love for all things Samford with the naming of Bobby Bowden Field. We are proud to link our football program with his enduring legacy."

This is the second time that Samford has honored Bobby Bowden, as the university erected a statue outside of the stadium in 2013. Members of the family, including Bowden's wife, Ann, are expected to attend the dedication later this month.