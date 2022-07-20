Seminoles running back Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State redshirt sophomore running back Treshaun Ward has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, it was announced Wednesday.

Ward played in all 12 games last season and his average of 6.36 yards per carry ranked first in the ACC among rushers with at least four carries per game. He was named to the ACC Honor Roll and was a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy after totaling 746 all-purpose yards as a redshirt freshman. The Plant City native rushed 81 times for 515 yards and four touchdowns, and also caught 21 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown and gained 46 yards on two kickoff returns.

In last year’s 35-25 win at North Carolina, Ward totaled a career-best 77 rushing yards on 12 carries and also made two catches for 10 yards. He gained a career-high 56 receiving yards in FSU’s 31-28 victory over Miami while adding 21 rushing yards. In the 33-30 win over Syracuse, he had a career-long 65-yard rush that is the ninth-longest non-scoring run in program history. Ward began the season with a then-career-high 76 rushing yards against No. 9 Notre Dame.

The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s top running back and is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on track to graduate. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November before the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee selects the three finalists. The winner will be revealed as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 8.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

