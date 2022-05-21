Steve Spurrier sides with Nick Saban, takes crack at Jimbo Fisher in coaching feud

The Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud continues to draw responses from the audience. Saban made comments criticizing Texas A&M, Jackson State, and Miami for their Name, Image, and Likeness tactics during an appearance at an event earlier this week.

In the aftermath of his statements, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders fired back at Saban. In the occurrence of the Aggies, Saban directly called out the program for buying "every player" on their team while insisting Alabama operated in the NIL space the right way.

“I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said according to AL.com. “You read about it, you know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness."

“We didn’t buy one player. Aight? But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.”

It didn't take much time for Fisher to go on the warpath against Saban in a press conference the following day. In a nearly ten-minute rant, he referred to the legendary Alabama coach as a "narcissist" while insinuating that Saban was the one bending the rules.

“It’s despicable that someone can say something about someone, and more importantly 17-year-old kids, taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families, that they broke state laws, that we bought every player in this group,” Fisher said. “We didn’t buy anybody.”

“Some people [Saban] think they are God,” Fisher continued. “Go dig into how God did his deal and you may find out a lot about a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be this czar of football, go dig into his past. You can find out anything you want to find out or what he does or how he does it.”

“You coach with people like Bobby Bowden and learn how to do things,” Fisher said. “You coach with other people and learn how not to do things. There is a reason I don't go back and work with him. I don’t want to be associated with him.”

In a recent interview, former Hall of Fame player and coach, Steve Spurrier, provided his opinion on the disagreement. Spurrier appeared to side with Saban, matter of factly stating that he doesn't believe he told any lies with his comments.

“I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at Saban,” said Spurrier according to Dawgs Nation. “Did Saban say something that wasn’t true?”

“I don’t think Saban told any lies in there," Spurrier continued. "So I don’t know what he [Fisher] was mad about."

Spurrier, who is currently serving as an Ambassador for the University of Florida's Athletic Department, moved on to throw a barb at Fisher.

“Since (Fisher) beat him last year, I guess he can talk now,” Spurrier said. “He hasn’t beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year. But they haven’t won the division or anything since he’s been there.”

It's hard to argue that Spurrier is biased with his thoughts, as he's questioned Saban multiple times throughout the last decade. That said, it sounds like he doesn't hold a high opinion of Fisher, a former head coach at Florida State. Fisher and Spurrier met just once on the field during their careers, a 26-17 Seminole victory during the 2010 Chick-Fil-A Bowl.

Regardless of who is wrong or right, if either party truly is, the publicity of the feud has opened up a can of worms. Fisher and Saban received a slap on the wrist via a reprimand from the SEC Commissioner. For now, it appears both coaches are ready to move on from the subject.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



