The new jersey numbers and new faces on Florida State's 2022-23 roster

The Seminoles released their first updated roster for the 2022-23 season on Friday.

Over the last few weeks, Florida State has added upwards of 24 scholarship players to its roster courtesy of the Early Signing Period and the Transfer Portal. To this point, 11 signees from the Seminoles' 2022 recruiting class, along with nine transfers and a preferred walk-on, have enrolled in Tallahassee since January began.

READ MORE: ESPN lists three of Florida State's opponents in 2022 Way-Too-Early top-25

On Friday, the first updated roster for Florida State's upcoming 2022-23 season was released on Seminoles.com. Along with 22 newcomers, it appears that nine returners from last season will sport new jersey numbers in the fall.

Check out all of the changes below.

READ MORE: Former Florida State wide receiver close to return for Cincinnati Bengals

RETURNERS WITH NEW NUMBERS:

- Running back Ja'Khi Douglas, No. 0 (previously No. 22)

- Defensive back Jarques McClellion, No. 1 (previously No. 15)

- Linebacker Kalen DeLoach, No. 4 (previously No. 20)

- Defensive end Derrick McLendon, No. 9 (previously No. 55)

- Running back CJ Campbell, No. 22 (previously No. 20)

- Defensive back Brendan Gant, No. 28 (previously No. 5)

- Punter Alex Mastromanno, No. 29 (previously No. 21)

- Defensive back Demorie Tate, No. 31 (previously No. 12)

- Defensive back Jayden Floyd, No. 39 (previously No. 31)

NEWCOMERS:

- Wide receiver Winston Wright, No. 3

- Wide receiver Mycah Pittman, No. 4

- Wide receiver Deuce Spann, No. 5

- Defensive end Jared Verse, No. 5

- Quarterback AJ Duffy, No. 10

- Defensive back Sam McCall, No. 11

- Wide receiver Johnny Wilson, No. 14

- Linebacker Tatum Bethune, No. 15

- Defensive back Azareye'h Thomas, No. 20

- Defensive back Greedy Vance, No. 21

- Running back Rodney Hill, No. 29

- Linebacker Omar Graham, No. 36

- Tight end Jimmy Casey, No. 47

- Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, No. 54

- Defensive end Aaron Hester, No. 57

- Offensive lineman Bless Harris, No. 58

- Offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton, No. 69

- Offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson, No. 78

- Tight end Brian Courtney, No. 86

- Defensive tackle Bishop Thomas, No. 90

- Defensive tackle Daniel Lyons, No. 95

- Defensive end Dante Anderson, No. 96

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook