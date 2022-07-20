Three current Seminoles planning to wear new jersey numbers this fall

A new season is swiftly approaching for Florida State as fall camp will kick off one week from today. There's no better time for a change than at the start of a new journey.

On Tuesday, the program released its annual media guide and updated the roster. Prior to the beginning of fall camp and the 2022 season, three Seminoles will be switching up their jersey numbers.

West Virginia wide receiver transfer Winston Wright donned No. 3 when he was available during the spring. According to the roster updates, Wright has moved to No. 1. He's working his way back from a leg injury that he suffered in a car accident. There is growing optimism that the Georgia native will be fully healthy close to the beginning of the season. Defensive back Jarques McClellion wears No. 3 on defense.

In a corresponding move, fellow transfer and former Oregon running back Trey Benson, scooped up No. 3 after wearing No. 12 during spring practice. Benson is expected to play a major role in the backfield after recording seven carries for 77 yards in Florida State's spring game. Rising sophomore Kevin Knowles recently moved to No. 3 on the defensive side of the ball after Jarvis Brownlee left the Seminoles for Louisville.

Redshirt junior Jarrett Jackson has worn No. 48 over the last two years since transferring in to Florida State from Louisville. He'll have a new number on his back this fall as Jackson takes over Benson's old number, No. 12. Jackson will be a key piece for the Seminoles on the interior defensive line after earning invaluble experience in 2021 due to Dennis Briggs' injury.

With the change, Benson and Jackson become the eighth and ninth underclassmen to earn a single-digit jersey, joining a slew of redshirt sophomores like wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (No. 0), defensive end Jared Verse (No. 5), wide receiver Deuce Spann (No. 5), running back Treshaun Ward (No. 8), running back Lawrance Toafili (No. 9), and defensive end Derrick McClendon (No. 9). Knowles switched to No. 3 a few weeks ago.

