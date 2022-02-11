Three Florida State freshmen to keep an eye on this spring

Florida State will be kicking off spring practice soon. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the nation the past two seasons, the Seminoles will be depending on freshmen to step up and take on vital roles in the fall. Here are three players we think will step up in the spring and be major contributors once the season kicks off in the fall.

Quarterback AJ Duffy - The first one in the list is one of the most obvious choices when it comes to FSU’s roster. The Seminoles enter the spring with just three scholarship quarterbacks. Jordan Travis is the incumbent starter and Tate Rodemaker has seen spot duty in the past two seasons. FSU needs to solidify its back-up situation while also giving a push to Travis to continue to get better. The odds are Duffy can win that spot once the spring ends.

READ MORE: FSU Player Jerseys To Be Available For 2022 Season

Cornerback Sam McCall - There’s a reason why Mike Norvell and the defensive staff have put McCall at corner entering spring. They need size, length, and speed. Omarion Cooper came on as the season progressed last year and Jarvis Brownlee had a strong season overall. No spots are locked in, though. At 6’1” McCall has excellent speed, long arms, and the short-area quickness to make an immediate impact.

Defensive End Patrick Payton - While Payton played some spot minutes on special teams he was was able to redshirt after the 2021 season. Payton impressed the staff with his raw upside in practice while also physically developing at a rapid pace. Now over 235 pounds Patrick is primed to be a rotational player for FSU as they look to replace Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas. Payton is a gifted pass rusher and that is an area Florida State will need to have in order for the defense to take the next step this upcoming season.

READ MORE: Jalen Ramsey speaks about 2013 Florida State National Championship team

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!