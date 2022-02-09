Three Florida State players expected to take the next step in 2022

Which underclassmen will rise to the occasion for the Seminoles in 2022?

In the third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State needs to produce. In order to rack up wins, the Seminoles have to start turning their flashes into consistent production. Norvell and the staff could benefit from several guys taking the next step, as we saw in the 2021 season.

READ MORE: Florida State bringing in a talented 2022 class of preferred walk-ons

Running back Treshuan Ward developed quickly into a key element of the ‘Noles rushing attack, finishing with 515 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, linebacker Kalen DeLoach became an anchor of the linebacking group by accumulating 69 tackles (third on the team), including 38 solo (second on the team).

I highlighted three players that are most likely to follow in DeLoach and Ward’s footsteps and make the leap in the 2022 season, and all three happened to be rising sophomores.

1. Malik McClain, Wide Receiver

McClain gave us glimpses of his potential throughout last season, but with a second full offseason under his belt, along with the FSU strength and conditioning program, he can break out on the scene in 2022. He’s coming off a 16 reception, 190-yard true freshman campaign where he started nine of 12 contests. He scored two touchdowns, including this contested fade route below against Boston College.

Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller added several pieces through the transfer portal. Therefore, McClain will have other quality pass-catchers in the room to compete for targets with. However, McClain has prototypical size (6-foot-4) to succeed as the ‘Noles number one target on the outside. He showed the capability to catch short to intermediate passes and utilize his speed, as we saw in his first career game against Notre Dame, where he beat his defender on a mesh concept underneath and gained 21 yards. On a similar play against UMass, he became free on a mesh concept and caught a pass underneath, which eventually resulted in a 51-yard gain after he ran down the sideline.

2. Kevin Knowles II, Defensive Back

Similar to McClain, Knowles II saw heavy action as a true freshman, starting seven games and appearing in 12. He totaled 26 tackles (15 solo) and two pass breakups. He didn’t record an interception, but he was very active around the ball. In the 35-25 win against North Carolina on Oct. 9, the Tar Heels went for it on 4th and Goal, but Knowles II made a diving play in the corner of the endzone to break up a touchdown.

READ MORE: Top four Florida State transfers to make an impact in 2022

The rising sophomore isn’t afraid to come into the box and tackle either. He led all defensive backs against Boston College with seven tackles and finished with five tackles against Miami, the fourth most from any ‘Nole against the Hurricanes.

In 2022, Knowles II is set up to win the nickel role and start to open the season. As he gains more experience, Knowles II should play a prominent role in Tallahassee and could be one of the premier underclassmen defensive backs in the country.

3. Omarion Cooper, Defensive Back

I stayed at the defensive back position for my final pick because I think Cooper pairs well with Knowles II moving into the future, and the two can give opposing wide receivers fits if they develop how most believe they can.

Cooper finished the 2021 season with 16 tackles (10 solo), four pass breakups and two interceptions, including one against Miami. Like Knowles II, Cooper got better as the season progressed and has the physical tools to start for the ‘Noles in 2022.

READ MORE: Top 2023 wide receiver planning visit to Florida State

For Fuller and the rest of the defensive coaching staff, Cooper can become the primary man-to-man corner and excel in press coverage against opposing receivers while Knowles II works in the slot.

Stick with NoleGameday for more news on Florida State's upcoming 2022 season throughout the spring.