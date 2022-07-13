Three Seminoles To Join Norvell At ACC Kickoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State will be represented at the 2022 ACC Kickoff event by quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive back Jammie Robinson and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, along with head coach Mike Norvell, it was announced Wednesday.

Travis returns to the ACC Kickoff event after also representing the Seminoles at last year’s version and firmly establishing himself as the starting quarterback during the 2021 campaign. Florida State posted a 5-3 record in games he started, and he finished the year passing for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 530 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His rushing touchdowns total tied for the team lead, and he was named the team’s Offensive MVP following the season. Travis finished the year ranked fifth in the ACC with a 62.9 completion percentage and was one of four ACC players to pass for at least 1,500 yards and rush for at least 500 yards. In last year’s 31-28 victory over Miami, Travis had a career-high 336 yards of total offense, including a career-best 254 passing yards, and in the 35-25 win at North Carolina he became the first FSU player to have three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the same game.

In only 22 career games, the West Palm Beach native holds FSU career records for a quarterback with 1,317 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He is the only quarterback in program history with at least 1,000 career rushing yards and the only quarterback with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. His seven straight games with a rushing touchdown and four straight games with at least one passing and one rushing touchdown are both the longest in FSU history by a quarterback. He also is responsible for the two longest runs by a quarterback in program history with an 88-yard touchdown run against Pitt in 2020 and a 66-yard touchdown run at Boston College in 2019.

Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs. The Cordele, Georgia, native made a career-high 18 tackles, including a career-best 1.5 for loss, and one interception in last year’s season finale at Florida, becoming the only player in America with at least 16 tackles and one interception in the same game in 2021. Robinson has been named to multiple preseason All-America and All-ACC lists heading into the 2022 season.

Lovett was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2021 after recording 28 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks, and two quarterback hurries. He was presented with the team’s Bobby Bowden Leadership Award and was selected as a team captain. The Vicksburg, Mississippi, native registered a career-high five tackles, including 1.0 for loss, in FSU’s victory at North Carolina. Lovett has played in 19 games with 11 starts in two seasons at Florida State and totaled 42 tackles, including 6.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks, and two quarterback hurries. The redshirt junior has been tabbed as a third-team All-ACC selection in Athlon’s preseason projections.

Florida State and the rest of the Atlantic Division take their rotation at ACC Kickoff on Wednesday, July 20, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

