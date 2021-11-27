UCF star quarterback enters Transfer Portal

Players across college football have been entering the Transfer Portal over the past few weeks but that number should rise rapidly with the regular season coming to a close. There projects to be a record number of players looking for new homes with the new transfer rule that allows transfers to be immediately eligible.

One of the most recent players to enter their name in the portal is former UCF star quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The junior announced his intentions with a statement on social media on Saturday afternoon.

"After much prayer and reflection, I have decided my journey at UCF has come to an end. I will be entering the Transfer Portal to explore other opportunities. I want to thank the UCF football coaching and support staff, miss Tara, and the ASSA team, medical, and training. And the equipment staff. I have enjoyed my time here with all of you. To my teammates, I was honored to be your captain and will miss you. I wish you well as you finish out your season. I cherish the memories I have made with you as a UCF Knight. We are brothers! To Knight Nation, thank you for your support during my time here as a Knight. This program is strong because of you. I bid you all a fond "aloha" - DG."

The Hawaii native entered the 2021 season as UCF's starting signal-caller before a collarbone injury in week three sidelined him for the year. Gabriel finishes his career in Orlando with an 18-8 record and the fifth-most passing touchdowns in school history. He led UCF in 2019 and 2020 following McKenzie Milton's knee injury near the end of the 2018 campaign.

Gabriel compiled 8037 passing yards with 70 touchdowns to 14 interceptions while completing 61% of his passes with the Knights. After Florida State brought in a quarterback from UCF last offseason, McKenzie Milton, it'll be intriguing to see if they try to do the same thing once again. Gabriel is one of the top signal-callers in the state and he fits exactly what head coach Mike Norvell wants to do on offense.

Florida State is projected to have only three scholarship quarterbacks in 2022; Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, and AJ Duffy. It's early but we'll continue to monitor the interest between Gabriel and the Seminoles.

