Updated roster provides notable weight changes for multiple Seminoles ahead of fall camp

Florida State released its 2022 media guide and updated its roster on Tuesday. There were some interesting things to take note of but naturally, the weight changes caught our attention immediately.

While some of the roster stayed roughly the same, there were a few players who made significant weight gains or dropped a notable amount of weight since the conclusion of spring practice. It's a testament to the hard work that the Seminoles have been putting in this offseason in the weight room under the watchful eye of Director of Strength and Conditioning, Josh Storms.

Let's take a look at a few of the players who made changes. We kept the criteria to a minimum gain or loss of four pounds.

Notable Weight Gains:

Quarterback Jordan Travis: 201 pounds to 212 pounds (+11)

Tight end Camren McDonald: 240 pounds to 245 pounds (+5)

Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson: 171 pounds to 175 pounds (+4)

Offensive lineman Darius Washington: 294 pounds to 300 pounds (+6)

Center Maurice Smith: 271 pounds to 288 pounds (+17)

Offensive lineman Lloyd Willis: 293 pounds to 306 pounds (+13)

Offensive lineman Robert Scott: 315 pounds to 334 pounds (+19)

Offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp: 325 pounds to 335 pounds (+10)

Offensive lineman Julian Armella: 310 pounds to 314 pounds (+4)

Offensive lineman Jaylen Early: 325 pounds to 338 pounds (+13)

Defensive end Derrick McLendon: 240 pounds to 245 pounds (+5)

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett: 306 pounds to 318 pounds (+12)

Defensive tackle Malcolm Ray: 280 pounds to 285 pounds (+5)

Defensive tackle Joshua Farmer: 299 pounds to 304 pounds (+5)

Defensive tackle Shambre Jackson: 263 pounds to 278 pounds (+15)

Linebacker Brendan Gant: 193 pounds to 200 pounds (+7)

Defensive back Sam McCall: 182 pounds to 187 pounds (+5)

Jordan Travis was one eight Seminoles to add ten or more pounds since the spring. He's up 11 pounds in just a few months and is adding the bulk to take the necessary hits throughout 2022. His projected starting left tackle, Robert Scott, has put on a whopping 19 pounds since April. Depending on if it's mostly good weight, the change could mean Scott is continuing to make the necessary strides in his development.

Star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett added 12 pounds. He's had a model work ethic this offseason, evidenced by Lovett being one of three players to represent Florida State at the ACC Kickoff. Overall, there were some big additions. Offensive linemen Darius Washington and Lloyd Willis as well as defensive lineman Joshua Farmer joined the 300-pound club. Though slightly smaller, Maurice Smith put on 17 pounds to get up to 288.

Notable Weight Losses:

Quarterback AJ Duffy: 223 pounds to 214 pounds (-9)

Wide receiver Kentron Poiter: 209 pounds to 205 pounds (-4)

Center Kayden Lyles: 321 pounds to 315 pounds (-6)

Offensive lineman Bless Harris: 315 pounds to 308 pounds (-7)

Offensive lineman Thomas Shrader: 307 pounds to 300 pounds (-7)

Offensive lineman Zane Herring: 314 pounds to 302 pounds (-12)

Offensive lineman Rod Orr: 304 pounds to 300 pounds (-4)

Offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton: 346 pounds to 342 pounds (-4)

Offensive lineman Antavious Woody: 300 pounds to 293 pounds (-7)

Defensive end Leonard Warner: 261 pounds to 247 pounds (-14)

Defensive end Aaron Hester: 237 pounds to 233 pounds (-4)

This list isn't as stacked as the weight gainers but there are still a few changes to note. First off, AJ Duffy has dropped nearly ten pounds since the spring. This was necessary as he came in slightly overweight but it shows he's been making strides in the right direction. One of the other big developments is that possible starting center Kayden Lyles has dropped six pounds. Lyles struggled with his conditioning at certain points in the spring and losing some weight might have him in better shape. It'll be interesting to see the revamped Smith and Lyles battle it out during fall camp.

Alongside Lyles, fellow offensive lineman and possible starter Bless Harris shaved off seven pounds. A few other players up-front lost some weight over the last few months including senior defensive end Leonard Warner, who dropped 14 pounds and might be in a position to contribute in 2022.

