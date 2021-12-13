Veteran linebacker returning to Florida State in 2022

Florida State received good news on Monday afternoon as veteran linebacker Amari Gainer announced he'd be returning to the program in 2022. There were some questions on if Gainer could declare for the NFL Draft or enter the transfer portal but the promotion of Randy Shannon to linebackers coach helped keep him in the fold.

The Florida State legacy posted a message to social media on coming back for his fifth season in Tallahassee.

"Nole Family, thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at such a prestigious university. It is a pleasure representing Florida State in a high-class fashion. Thank you to every coach, player and staff member that has impacted me throughout my four years at Florida State and helped me grow as a player and a man. We've made many memories that I will cherish forever, and for that I thank you. Special thanks to my friends and family for your support. I love you and truly appreciate you for supporting me as I go on this journey. Thank you God for your guidance and allowing me to play this great game of football. Without you I am nothing, so I am forever grateful. Also, thank you to the Seminole Boosters and all that you do for the university. I appreciate you all."

"At this time I would like to announce that I have decided to finish what I started and continue my academic and athletic career at Florida State University. I'm all in. Let's work."

Gainer started the majority of the season at linebacker alongside Kalen DeLoach and Stephen Dix Jr. He recorded 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 2021. During his career, Gainer has totaled 193 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

The Florida native committed to the Seminoles under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. When Fisher left for Texas A&M, Gainer followed through with his pledge to new coach Willie Taggart. Taggart was fired during the 2019 season and Gainer decided to stick with the program through another coaching change.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound linebacker has an opportunity to contribute in a variety of roles in Florida State's defense in 2022.

