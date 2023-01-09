Veteran safety releases message as he moves on from Florida State to prepare for 2023 NFL Draft

There are over ten players from Florida State's roster that earned their degrees at the conclusion of the fall semester and then had their collegiate eligibility expire following the Cheez-It Bowl victory against Oklahoma.

While some of these former Seminoles will continue their football careers in the NFL or other leagues, others will be hanging up the cleats for good.

Following two years at Florida State, veteran safety Jarques McClellion is moving on to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. McClellion released a message thanking the fans, players, and coaches at both programs that he played for at the college level.

"I would like to thank God first and foremost for providing me with the opportunity to play at two of the best universities in the world, I'm forever thankful to be in this position.

I would also like to thank my parents, siblings, grandparents and friends for always believing in me and guiding in the right direction. My late aunt Vanessa always said it takes a village and you all have been that village for me.

To all my coaches, trainers, staff and academic advisors, I couldn't thank you enough for believing in me and providing me an opportunity to play my favorite sport at the next level. Receiving my degree from one of the top universities in the world, it stamps that I'm a Nole for life. To my fans in Arkansas, Florida and all over the world I will continue to need your support moving on to the next level. You've always pushed me to be great and be the best version of myself that I can be.

I can't describe how blessed and thankful I am to have your continued support and I will always remember it moving forward.

Ever since I could walk I always dreamed of playing in the NFL and day by day seems like that dream is starting to come true. With that being said, I have declared for the NFL Draft and will begin training immediately to pursue my professional career."

The Florida native originally signed with Arkansas as a member of the 2017 class. He redshirted during his true freshman season before stepping into a significant role for the Razorbacks over the next two years. McClellion appeared in 24 games, with 20 starts, from 2018-19, totaling 59 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and an interception.

McClellion elected to sit out the 2020 season before transferring to Florida State. He was a rotational piece last year before seeing his role diminish this season as redshirt freshman Shyheim Brown displayed future star potential. In total, he appeared in 24 games with the Seminoles, recording 41 tackles and two pass breakups.

The safety position is looking thin for Florida State next season with veteran Akeem Dent returning alongside Brown. The Seminoles signed four-star Conrad Hussey and three-star KJ Kirkland from the high school ranks. It's also possible that other defensive backs on the roster potentially get a look on the back end such as Travis Jay.

