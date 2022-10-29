WATCH: Two Seminoles break the rock after Florida State's win over Georgia Tech

The Seminoles ended a losing streak by taking down Georgia Tech, 41-16, on Saturday afternoon. Florida State got off to a slow start but the offense began to find a rhythm late in the opening quarter behind the arm of quarterback Jordan Travis.

The redshirt sophomore set a career-high in passing for the second time this season, completing 24/38 passes for 396 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He was essentially one completion away from crossing the 400+ yard mark for the first time in his college career. It was the most yards by a Florida State quarterback since James Blackman threw for 421 against North Carolina State in 2018.

Following the game, Travis and redshirt freshman running back CJ Campbell broke the rock to signify Florida State's victory. Campbell made his first appearance of the season in the win.

The Florida native got an opportunity in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach. He finished with three carries for 23 yards and his first career touchdown rush with just over a minute remaining.

Travis and Campbell become the latest Seminoles to break the rock. Defensive back Shyheim Brown earned the honor after blocking the extra point against LSU, wide receiver Johnny Wilson swung the hammer in Louisville following a career-performance, and running back Trey Benson earned the honor against Boston College.

