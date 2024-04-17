Six FSU Football Players Sign Deals With The Battle's End Ahead Of Spring Showcase
The Florida State Seminoles are wrapping up spring camp with a roster loaded with veterans, transfers, and freshmen prepping for the 2024 season. The Annual Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase is on the horizon, allowing fans to catch a glimpse of Tribe24 as the 'Noles look for an ACC Championship repeat from a season ago.
The Battle's End, a Name, Image, and Likeness Collective (NIL), has played a major role in sustaining the current roster and, to an extent, the team's success by helping players use their likeness to earn money as student-athletes in the new era of college football. Throughout the spring, The Battle's End has recently announced six new additions to its collective, with more likely on the way.
Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Alabama transfer defensive back Earl Little, Jr., freshman wide receiver Camdon Frier, Florida transfer offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, and LSU transfer wide receiver Jalen Brown are the latest additions to the NIL collective this spring.
While the list is mostly filled with players from the No. 4 transfer class in the country, West has been with the team for three seasons, battling injuries. He has seemingly overcome those struggles and will be looking to take a bigger role in the offense.
Uiagalelei is expected to compete with redshirt freshman Brock Glenn for the starting role under center. He is coming off a 2,638-yard, 21-touchdown season with the Beavers. Although he's learning a new offense with the Seminoles, he has quickly progressed during his time in Tallahassee.
Brown and Frier are both promising freshman prospects with high ceilings, while Little appeared in 11 games with the Crimson Tide, recording two tackles.
