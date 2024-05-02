Former FSU Football OL Transfers For Second Time, Commits To Southern Miss
Former Florida State football offensive lineman Dontae Lucas announced that he will be transferring to Southern Mississippi. This is the third stop in his career after making the switch to South Alabama in January of 2022. He was part of FSU’s 2019 recruiting class.
Lucas hails from Overtown, Florida, part of the greater Miami area, and played high school ball at the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He was listed at 6’3”, 323 pounds coming into college.
READ MORE: Keon Coleman Calls Out Georgia Bulldogs For FSU Football's College Football Playoff Snub
As a high school recruit, Lucas boasted a three-star ranking, good enough for 46th in the state of Florida. As a transfer prospect, he retained his three-star status.
In 2019, the offensive lineman played in 11 games for the Seminoles and started seven of them for former head coach Willie Taggart – at both right and left guard, according to FSU Sports Information. Furthermore, Lucas was named Second-Team All-American by The Athletic as a true freshman. He had a PFF score of 61.7, the second best score of his career so far.
In 2020 and 2021 combined, the former Seminole appeared in 10 games for head coach Mike Norvell. His average PFF score at FSU was 52.5.
Lucas improved his PFF score during his two seasons at South Alabama with a 52.9 rating in 2022 and a career-best 62.1 in 2023.
Lucas will reunite with his former Florida State teammate, quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who announced his departure from Tallahassee ahead of the Orange Bowl and landed at Southern Mississippi.
READ MORE: NFL Legends React To Keon Coleman's Introductory Press Conference With Buffalo Bills
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok