FSU Football Redshirt Senior Offensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Spring Transfer Portal window opened on April 16 and extends to April 30. With spring games over and programs heading into summer conditioning, teams across the country have been evaluating their rosters alongside players who are looking for better opportunities to showcase their talents in greener pastures.
Florida State has been fortunate in the new transfer era under head coach Mike Norvell, landing the No. 4 transfer class in this past cycle, but the program hasn't been safe from the new window. Former FSU cornerback Greedy Vance, defensive lineman Jaden Floyd, and wide receiver Vandrevious Jacobs have all announced their intentions to transfer this spring; redshirt senior offensive lineman David Stickle has become the latest to look for a new home.
The 6'3'', 288-pound lineman out of Pace, FL, appeared in 14 games for the Seminoles throughout his five-year tenure in Tallahassee, making his college debut in Florida State's 59-3 win over the University of Massachusetts. He played in seven games and distinguished himself as a Seminole Scholar in 2022, participating in the season-opening 47-7 win against Duquesne, the 44-14 victory over Boston College, and the 45-3 triumph at Miami. He also participated in the 38-3 victory at Syracuse, alongside the 49-17 win against Louisiana.
With eight days left in the portal window the Seminoles could see more attrition to the roster. The 'Noles will be looking to shore up positions of need on both sides of the ball and could add potential depth and starters if the opportunity arrises.
