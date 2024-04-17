FSU Football Spring Camp Observations: Linebackers Shine, DJ Uiagalelei-Malik Benson Connect
The final week of spring practice is underway in Tallahassee but that doesn't mean the Seminoles are slowing down with just a few days remaining until the annual showcase. It was a hot and muggy afternoon that served as a reminder that summer is right around the corner.
The competition was pretty fierce as Florida State prepares to play in front of fans for the first time in 2024. There were plenty of back-and-forth moments but I thought the defense was more active overall.
NoleGameday was in attendance for the entire practice and down below are some observations from the 12th day of the spring.
— Former FSU star Jordan Travis was observing practice ahead of the draft. Legendary defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews was also back around for at least the second time this spring.
— Ryan Fitzgerald connected from 42 yards out. He made a couple of other live kicks as well. A bounce back from last week.
OFFENSE:
— Generally, DJ Uiagalelei makes a couple of throws each week that catch your attention. That continued on Tuesday with a strong delivery to Malik Benson with Fentrell Cypress II on the wide receiver like a blanket. The ball was in such a good spot that the coverage didn't matter. Uiagalelei connected with Landen Thomas on a play where he led the tight end toward the sideline and hit him in stride for a massive play. He also found a wide-open Kyle Morlock for a touchdown off play-action with a deep shot.
There were some plays that he would like to have back on the day. One was a poor decision where he threw across his body back into the middle of the field. Head coach Mike Norvell didn't waste any time making the correction as the two re-watched the play on the big screen.
— Norvell began his availability after practice by announcing that Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek would be out for the remainder of the spring. That's certainly a disappointing development but it opens the door for walk-on quarterback Trever Jackson to step into a bigger role. He's an intriguing prospect with plenty of athleticism and a capable arm when he's in a rhythm. Jackson is still learning the offense and college pace which can lead to mistakes. However, he's definitely fun to watch when he's on.
Jackson had a pair of connections with Deuce Spann where he rolled out of the pocket and delivered a powerful throw. He found Jaylin Lucas with a similar effort for a third-down conversion later in the day before lofting a pass to Landen Thomas in the end zone from the opposite side of the field. Get ready to see him a ton on Saturday.
— Malik Benson has probably been the most consistent wide receiver throughout camp and that was no different in his latest outing. Benson made a terrific adjustment on an underthrown ball to make a big play in team drills. He scored on an end-around earlier in the day.
— Jaylin Lucas is good for at least one play in space per practice. On Tuesday, he created room for himself with a filthy spin move.
— Roydell Williams got loose up the middle for a solid run. A few of the running backs ran over to celebrate with him - Lawrance Toafili was leading the pack.
— Hykeem Williams snagged a pass with one hand in 7-on-7. The play didn't get very many yards but it was a highlight reel grab.
DEFENSE:
— It felt like DJ Lundy was all over the place on Tuesday. He's moving at a different level than at any point previously in his college career. Lundy is always going to be a thumper but his dedication to the strength and conditioning program to get in excellent shape has paid off. A prime example was a play where he tracked Jaylin Lucas across the field and pushed him out of bounds before he could dart away. I'm not sure if that's an area where he arrives in time if you flashback to a year ago.
Lundy made plenty of plays in the middle of the defense as well. He exploded through the line to bring down Caziah Holmes and Lawrance Toafili for tackles for loss. Lundy has done an admirable job stepping into the lead role at linebacker.
— In general, the linebackers as a whole had a pretty good practice. Justin Cryer made a good effort to secure an interception on a bad throw from DJ Uiagalelei. Blake Nichelson and Shawn Murphy were flying around, getting into the backfield and recording at least one tackle for loss each. Omar Graham Jr. deflected a pass and stuffed DJ Uiagalelei on a designed run. Even Timir Hickman-Collins got in on the action, coming off the edge and knocking the ball out of Michael Grant's hands to create a fumble. The unit has been a pleasant surprise.
— Shyheim Brown kept getting in position to make an interception. Twice, the ball bounced off his hands and he found himself doing push-ups on the sideline. On his third opportunity, Brown didn't blink as he reeled in a pick in the end zone.
— Azareye'h Thomas was flying around, showing up in run support and pass coverage. He combined with Blake Nichelson to stuff Roydell Williams on one run.
— Adam Fuller jumped all over Darrell Jackson to celebrate after the big defensive lineman didn't get fooled on a trick play and clobbered Ja'Khi Douglas. Impressive movement to stick with one of the faster players on the roster in space.
— Another practice, another day where Patrick Payton shows what he's becoming. Payton recorded multiple sacks, including one play where he and Marvin Jones Jr. quickly collapsed the pocket.
— Tomiwa Durojaiye had multiple sacks. He's been coming along strong more and more as of late.
— Ashlynd Barker read a screen and popped Jaylin Lucas right as the ball he arrived. He nearly pulled off a wild interception later in practice on a diving attempt but couldn't quite corral it.
—Cai Bates stuck closely to a wide receiver and deflected a pass. On the next rep, he got in position for a pick and took it back the other. Good sign from the true freshman.
— Aaron Hester continues to be an unlikely standout this spring. He got through for a sack in team drills after beating Andre' Otto while also recording a tackle for loss. There was always uncertainty if he'd be able to stick as a defensive end but he's put those questions to rest as of now.
— Edwin Joseph deflected a pass in the end zone.
