Nick Williams officially joins FSU football as new EDGE coach

Florida State has hired renowned recruiter and proven developer of talent Nick Williams as the Seminoles' edges coach and pass rush specialist, head coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday.

"I'm excited to add Nick to our coaching staff," Norvell said. "He is a relentless worker who does a great job building relationships. He has a proven ability to develop high-level production, evidenced by his multiple NFL Draft picks along the defensive line. Nick is a South Georgia native who will make his presence felt attracting top talent to the program while teaming up with Coach Knighton in providing great leadership for our defensive front."

Williams is a native of Bainbridge, Georgia, and comes to Tallahassee with experience at Georgia, Texas A&M, Colorado and Syracuse. He most recently spent two seasons coaching edge rushers at Syracuse, helping the Orange to a 10-3 season and a No. 20 ranking in the final AP poll in 2024. That year, Syracuse defeated three ranked teams and won the Holiday Bowl to reach 10 wins for only the third time since 2000.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Florida State family," Williams said. "I grew up watching Peter Warrick, Warrick Dunn, Charlie Ward and the aggressive, dominant defenses at FSU. As a South Georgia kid, you grow up wanting to be a Florida State Seminole. I remember going to Doak Campbell Stadium with my dad and how electrifying that experience was."

"My dad raised me that either you're a liability or you're an asset, and all I want to do is be an asset for Florida State. I get to come home and do what I love to do," Williams added. "You can't ask for a better situation than that, and I'm looking forward to doing my part to help get Florida State back among the elite programs in America."

While at Syracuse, Williams developed defensive end Fadil Diggs into an All-ACC performer and 2025 NFL Draft pick after Diggs ranked fifth in the conference with 7.5 sacks and seventh with 14.0 tackles for loss in 2024. Williams played a role in signing the three best classes in Syracuse history, including recently helping ink the highest-ranked signing class with the Class of 2026.

Williams coached Colorado's defensive line in 2023. He quickly helped the Buffaloes sign a top-30 class that ranked fifth in the Pac-12 behind only USC, Oregon, Utah and Washington. That season started with victories over TCU, coming off the previous season's National Championship Game, and Nebraska. The win over TCU was Colorado's first victory over a ranked opponent since 2019.

Williams was on Texas A&M's defensive staff in 2021 and 2022, helping land the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in the Class of 2022 that was the highest-graded class in recruiting rankings history. The Aggies ranked 14th in total defense in 2021 on the way to eight wins, including a defeat of No. 1 Alabama. Every starter on that year's defensive line signed an NFL contract, led by third-round NFL Draft pick DeMarvin Leal and fourth-round selection Michael Clemons.

Before his time in College Station, Williams was a student assistant and then a graduate assistant at Georgia, where he began his collegiate playing career. The Bulldogs were 31-7 in his three years on staff and won two SEC Eastern Division crowns while playing in the Sugar Bowl in 2018 and 2019 and the Peach Bowl in 2020. Georgia signed a top-two class all three years, including the No. 1 class in the nation in 2018 and 2020.

Georgia led the nation in rushing defense in both of his seasons as a graduate assistant, holding opponents to less than 75 yards per game each year. The 2019 squad also led the nation in scoring defense, allowing only 12.6 points per game, and was third nationally in total defense with opponents averaging just 275.5 yards per game.

Williams worked with some of the Bulldogs' standout NFL talent on defense, including the 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. Additionally, Williams worked with first-round defensive line selections Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt.

Williams played at Georgia from 2008-10, seeing action in 32 career games at both safety and linebacker. He transferred to North Alabama and, after two redshirt seasons, had a solid senior campaign in 2013 with 62 tackles and two interceptions. He helped lead the Lions to 10 wins, a share of the conference title and two postseason wins on their way to the quarterfinal round of the Division II playoffs.

He was selected to play in the NFLPA Game after the 2013 season and went on to play one season with the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League and one season for the Tampa Bay Storm in the Arena League.

Williams was a quarterback and linebacker for Bainbridge High School and led the Bearcats to the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs his senior year. He earned his bachelor's degree in speech communications from Georgia in 2018.

Williams is married to Warda Ali. The couple has three children, Nilah Rose, Noah and Nova.

Nick Williams Coaching History

2026- Florida State Edges Coach/Pass Rush Specialist

2024-25 Syracuse Edges Coach

2023 Colorado Defensive Line Coach

2021-22 Texas A&M Analyst (Defense)

2019-20 Georgia Graduate Assistant

2018 Georgia Student Assistant

