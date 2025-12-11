New FSU football assistant coach wastes no time, extends first offer in updated role

There hasn't been any shortage of news out of Tallahassee this week.

Florida State is moving towards officially announcing the hiring of three new assistants; EDGE coach Nick Williams, cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris, and running backs coach Kam Martin.

Williams isn't wasting any time getting started as he's already put out his first scholarship offer since taking a role with the Seminoles.

FSU Offers Four-Star DE Abraham Sesay

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with defensive ends coach Nick Williams against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Florida State extended an offer to four-star defensive end and 2027 recruit, Abraham Sesay. The rising senior referred to Williams, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, and associate head coach Odell Haggins when revealing the news on social media.

Sesay's first offer came from Syracuse when Williams was with the program. He visited the Orange in September, meaning there is a previous relationship and bond that has been established between the two.

The Pennsylvania native hasn't visited Florida State during his recruitment. That might change now that Williams is in town.

During his junior season at Downington East High School, Sesay recorded over 80 tackles and 13 sacks.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 79 overall prospect, the No. 10 EDGE, and the No. 5 recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Williams has shown his chops as a recruiter during previous stints at Georgia, Texas A&M, Colorado, and Syracuse. The Seminoles are hoping he'll be able to get the pass-rush back on track, and that starts with getting talent through the doors.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds four verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 9 in the country.

The Seminoles haven't added a defensive end to the fold yet.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

