FSU LB Kalen DeLoach Lands With Tampa Bay Buccaneers As Undrafted Free Agent
Long time Seminole favorite Kalen DeLoach went undrafted this weekend and now will have to carve out a path for himself as an underdog. DeLoach will begin his professional career a short trek away from Tallahassee.
According to 247Sport's Matt Zenitz, DeLoach is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 5'11, 210-pound Savannah, GA native finished 2023 with 47 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. DeLoach brings more than just defensive stats to a locker room and the Buccaneers will have an ultimate team player with a work first mindset roaming the field looking for the next big play.
READ MORE: FSU Football Adds Five Picks On Second Day Of NFL Draft, Reaches 300 All-Time
"DeLoach is built like a strong safety and zooms around the line of scrimmage, darting into gaps and disrupting play designs, but he'll have issues holding up when blockers find him. He's an athletic blitzer with excellent body control in pursuit," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote of DeLoach.
Scouts have expressed concerns about his size but also describe him as a 'gap shooter with a twitchy downhill trigger for disruptions,' while also noting his 'above-average pursuit to the ball.'
Regardless of what has been perceived of DeLoach, a quick look at his film will show how the Seminoles brought home the ACC Championship last year and his dedication to Tallahassee has been unparalleled.
DeLoach joins FSU's Braden Fiske, Jared Verse, Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green, Trey Benson, Jordan Travis, Jaheim Bell, Tatum Bethune, Johnny Wilson, and Keon Coleman of the 2023 squad to take their talents to the next level.
READ MORE: FSU AD Michael Alford Possibly Hints At Big 10 Move During Chicago Boosters Event
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the NFL Draft
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok