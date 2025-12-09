Pair of former FSU football pledges preparing to hit transfer portal

Reunions are more common than ever before in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Florida State has found itself on both sides of the equation.

In 2025, the Seminoles brought in tight ends Randy Pittman Jr. and Markeston Douglas through the portal. Pittman Jr. had previously committed to Florida State in high school but began his college career at UCF. Meanwhile, Douglas spent four years in Tallahassee before transferring to Arizona State for a season.

Nothing can be ruled out in this era of the sport.

In recent days, a pair of former Florida State commitments have hit the portal.

1. CJ Baxter, Texas Running Back

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) gestures after a play against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Baxter revealed his intentions to transfer on Monday following three seasons at Texas.

During his high school recruitment, Baxter was one of Mike Norvell's first commitments at Florida State. However, he backed off that pledge following the 2020 season and ultimately committed to Texas in August of 2022.

The Seminoles got Baxter in for an official visit during the fall, but it was too late as he signed with the Longhorns.

Baxter burst onto the scene in 2023, earning Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors after rushing 138 times for 659 yards and five touchdowns. He was forced to miss the 2024 season due to a knee injury that he suffered in the preseason.

This fall, Baxter was still working himself back into form. He rushed 54 times for 196 yards, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. Baxter didn't score on the ground but did catch one touchdown.

Baxter is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Florida State will have at least two departures in the running back room with redshirt senior Roydell Williams and redshirt senior Caziah Holmes graduating.

2. Peyton Joseph, Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Peyton Joseph (71) looks on during the warmups of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Joseph moved on from Georgia Tech in the past few days, transferring before his true freshman campaign was truly over.

Florida State landed a commitment from Joseph in the summer of 2024. Then, the Seminoles went 2-10, firing offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins in November. That led Joseph to flip and sign with Georgia Tech late in the recruiting cycle.

During his lone season with the Yellow Jackets, Joseph appeared in six games, primarily as a reserve and on special teams.

Former Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade departed for Nebraska earlier this month. It wouldn't be a surprise if Joseph followed him.

Joseph will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Miscellanious Notes

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) hurdles over South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jaron Willis (14) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

There are a few former Florida State targets and players who recently announced their intentions to enter the portal.

Ex-Florida State defensive lineman D'Nas White signed with Charlotte as a member of the program's 2026 class. White departed from the Seminoles after one season, making his way to D2 Catawba College this fall. He totaled 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass deflection, 1 and 1 QB hurry in 6 games. White is a North Carolina native.

Jaron Willis was a four-star linebacker whom Florida State pursued in the 2022 class. Willis committed to Georgia Tech, but the Seminoles continued to try and flip him. Instead, he signed with Ole Miss. After two seasons with the Rebels, Willis transferred to South Carolina. He barely played this past season but did return a fumble for a touchdown.

Willis back in the portal with one season of eligibility remaining.

James Madison II was a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. He was targeted by the Seminoles and made it to Tallahassee multiple times, including an official visit in the summer of 2023. Madison II committed to Missouri and signed with the Tigers. He didn't record any statistics in his two seasons with the program.

Madison II is a Florida native out of St. Thomas Aquinas. He stands 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Another interesting player in the portal is former Kansas State tight end Brayden Loftin. If the last name sounds familiar, it's because Loftin is the older brother of FSU true freshman tight end/wide receiver Chase Loftin. In four seasons with the Wildcats, he caught 17 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Loftin has one year of eligibility left.

