Surprising candidate emerges in FSU football's search for new RBs coach

Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell are searching for a new running backs coach following David Johnson's move to Arkansas. Johnson was one of the longest-tenured assistant coaches on staff since Norvell arrived in town.

The move has the Seminoles evaluating their options to find the right replacement for the veteran coach, who was a popular figure in the locker room and among recruits.

An unexpected candidate with ties to offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn has begun to emerge.

Florida State Interested In Tulsa RBs Coach Kam Martin

According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, Florida State is showing interest in Tulsa running backs coach/associate head coach Kam Martin.

Martin is a relatively new name on the coaching scene, but he's already started to establish himself. He spent three seasons alongside Malzahn at UCF.

In 2021, Martin joined the Knights as a recruiting and offensive assistant. Following a season at FCS Incarnate Word, where he oversaw one of the top rushing offenses in the league, Martin went back to Orlando to work under Malzahn as running backs coach.

Tulsa Associate HC/RBs coach Kam Martin has emerged as a target in Florida State’s RB coach search, sources tell @CBSSports.



Martin oversaw the development of former UCF star running back R.J. Harvey, who rushed for 1,400+ yards in back-to-back seasons and scored 42 touchdowns from 2023-24. Harvey went on to be selected by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his four seasons as a position coach at three different institutions, Martin has produced a 1,000+ yard rusher each year

Following Malzahn's move to Tallahassee, Martin spent the last year at Tulsa. He was the primary recruiter for the Golden Hurricanes' top signee in the 2026 class, three-star running back Jamarcia Plater. Martin helped sign four-star Taevion Swint and three-star Stacy Gage at UCF.

Martin played for Gus Malzahn at Auburn from 2016-19. He rushed 282 times for 1,564 yards and eight touchdowns during his career with the Tigers.

The rising coach reportedly made $200,000 at UCF in 2024. He should be relatively cheap to obtain with high upside. Martin still needs to flex his muscle on the recruiting trail but the last few years have been promising.

