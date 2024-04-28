Kansas City Chiefs Sign Former FSU Football Standout To Undrafted Free Agent Deal
The Florida State defense was an unsung hero so to speak in 2023 and ultimately finished the season with the team on its back while dominating in the 16-6 victory over Louisville in the ACC Championship Game. It has been reiterated, now, with defensive end Jared Verse, defensive backs Jarrian Jones, and Renardo Green, and defensive tackle Braden Fiske all dominating their combine performances and ultimately being drafted on days one and two of the NFL Draft.
While he went unselected in the draft, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett played a major role for the Seminoles during his four years in Tallahassee. He finished his career with the program with 74 tackles and five sacks, developing into a leader of a defense that had one of their best seasons in a decade.
Lovett brings the little things to the table and that was recognized by one of the perennial winners in the sport. According to Aaron Wilson, the former Florida State standout signed a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs, who just won their second straight Super Bowl earlier this year. The contract secures him $195K guaranteed.
He appeared in 39 games for the 'Noles and brings a big-bodied, strong work ethic to the Chiefs. The 6'4'', 314-pound Vicksburg, MS native was graded as an overall 6.2 in the 2024 NFL Combine and should find himself in the rotation alongside fellow former Seminole Derrick Nnadi in Kansas City.
