Los Angeles Rams Release Jersey Numbers For FSU Football Stars Jared Verse and Braden Fiske
With the 2024 NFL Draft having come to an end, the Florida State Seminoles once again find themselves in the spotlight, adding onto a streak with at least one Seminole drafted that spans 40 years. This year, however, was just the fourth time in program history that at least ten former FSU standouts were lucky enough to hear their name called on draft day.
Two of those Seminoles will once again team up, this time wearing the yellow and royal blue for the Los Angeles Rams. In 2023, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske were one of the top defensive line duos in the country, starting all 13 games they played in and wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.
Earlier this week, the LA Rams announced the jersey numbers for the incoming draft class, with Verse wearing No. 8 and Fiske once again donning No. 55. This is a new number for Verse as he wore No. 23 in high school, No. 96 at Albany before transferring to FSU, and No. 5 during his time in the garnet and gold.
After starting the first 13 games of the season and after recording 41 total tackles, with 12.5 for loss as well as 9.5 sacks, Verse was named a 1st team AFCA All-American. This was enough for the LA Rams to select the defensive end with the 19th overall pick in the Draft.
In his lone season as a Seminole, Fiske was a starter for the first 13 games of the season and recorded 43 tackles, 9 TFLs, and 6.0 sacks. In the ACC Championship game, Fiske recorded 4.5 TFLs and 3.0 sacks. The 3rd team AP All-American and 2nd team All-ACC defensive lineman was selected 39th overall by the Rams in the second round.
The pair of Seminoles have an opportunity to dominate offensive lines in Los Angeles over the coming years.
