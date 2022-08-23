Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons cut former Florida State wide receiver

The former Seminole signed a deal with the Falcons in March.

The NFL preseason is over halfway over and it won't be long before teams are cutting down to the 53-man limit at the conclusion of training camp. Right now, the rosters are a little more bloated. 

On Tuesday, teams around the league were forced to make roster moves to get to 80 players. Former Florida State wide receiver Auden Tate was among the players to be released by the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta signed Tate to a one-year deal in March after his rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals expired. Tate was an early favorite to make the roster following the suspension of Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage's decision to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, the South Carolina native failed to separate himself from offseason signing Bryan Edwards, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, and rookie Drake London. Tate did not appear in a preseason game with the franchise.

Tate was limited to just seven appearances in 2021 due to an injury. He caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. Tate was cleared to practice in the postseason but didn't record any statistics during the Bengals' run to the super bowl.

No image description

In total, he's caught 61 passes for 799 yards and two touchdowns during his four years in Cincinnati. While his production hasn't been mind-blowing, it's been more than impressive for a player that was drafted in the Seventh Round. At Florida State, Tate caught 65 passes for 957 yards and 16 touchdowns, including ten scores in 2015.

There are some teams around the league that need a boost at wide receiver. It wouldn't be surprising to see Tate get another look in the near future.

Pro Noles

By Dustin Lewis
