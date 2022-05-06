Florida State linebacker earns tryout with Washington Commanders

Only two of the ten draft-eligible Seminoles in 2022 are still looking for a home.

For the second time in three years, Florida State produced just one selection in the annual NFL Draft in former star defensive end Jermaine Johnson. Since then, the other nine draft-eligible Seminoles have been finding homes as undrafted free agents.

READ MORE: Florida State Offensive Tackle projected in first-round in three recent mock drafts

Nearly a week after the draft wrapped up, only three former players were still looking for a deal; quarterback McKenzie Milton, defensive back Meiko Dotson, and linebacker DeCalon Brooks. That number is now down to two after Brooks earned a tryout to Rookie Minicamp with the Washington Commanders.

Brooks will have to show enough at the minicamp to garner an invitation to training camp with Washington.

The son of Florida State and NFL Hall of Famer, linebacker Derrick Brooks, he signed with the Seminoles in 2017 under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. After redshirting as a true freshman, he made seven starts and 11 total appearances under former head coach Willie Taggart in 2018. That season, Brooks recorded 46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Over the next three years, Brooks totaled 27 total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss while appearing in 32 games. The undersized linebacker spent the majority of his time contributing on special teams.

READ MORE: Florida State Linebacker transfer lands at Marshall

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Brooks elected to declare for the NFL Draft rather than returning to Florida State for his final year of eligibility. He wasn't invited to the combine but he did participate in the Seminoles' pro-day in late March. The 5-foot-10, 222-pound linebacker recorded a 29.5-inch vertical, a 9-foot-10-inch broad jump, and hit 15 reps on the bench press.

Brooks will have an uphill climb to latch on to Washington's 53-man roster and practice squad. But, he can only take it one step at a time and the first test begins at minicamp this weekend.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on Florida State football this offseason.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook