Florida State running back to participate in Shrine Bowl

The former Seminole will look to boost his stock ahead of the NFL Combine.

The Florida State Seminoles took a blow in the running back room earlier this month when starter Jashuan Corbin elected to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. His decision didn't come as a major surprise since Corbin had already spent four years at the college level and the shelf life on running backs is short in this day and age of football.

Earlier this week, Corbin accepted an invitation to participate in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl. The postseason game will be held on February 3, 2022.

Other players that have accepted invitations to the Shrine Bowl so far include Iowa State's Brock Purdy, North Carolina State's Emeka Emezie, and Miami's D'Eriq King. The game will be one of the last opportunities for prospects to boost their stock ahead of the 2022 NFL Combine.

Corbin exploded as a redshirt sophomore and led the Seminoles in rushing with 143 carries for 887 yards and four touchdowns. He was a force at the beginning of the season, recording three 100+ yard performances in three of the first four games. However, he only crossed the century mark one time in the final eight games. During his two seasons with Florida State, he accumulated 1288 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Depending on his eventual performance at the NFL Combine, Corbin has an opportunity to rise up the draft boards before April.

NoleGameday will continue to track his preparation for the draft and performance in the Shrine Bowl.

