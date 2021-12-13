Florida State starting running back declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Florida State has seen multiple players leave the program this offseason to either enter the Transfer Portal or the 2022 NFL Draft. The departures continued on Monday afternoon as starting running back Jashaun Corbin announced his intentions to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

He released a statement on social media to thank Florida State and those that have supported him along the way.

"First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to do what I love, and blessing me in ways I can't even imagine. I would like to thank coach Fisher, coach Graham and Texas A&M University for giving me the opportunity to play at a prestigious university. I would like to thank Ms. Jess for being there for me no matter the situation! To my former teammates, and fans I love you all, thank you."

"To coach Norvell, coach Johnson, coach Tuck and the entire staff, thank you for giving me another opportunity that I'm forever thankful for! To my brothers, I love you boys, I couldn't have done it without each and every one of you. I'm a Seminole for life!"

"Lastly, I want to thank my support system for believing in me when I didn't believe in myself. I love you guys. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft."

The Florida native led the Seminoles in rushing during the 2021 season with 143 carries for 887 yards and seven touchdowns. Corbin recorded three 100+ yard performances during the first four games of the season but only crossed the century once in the final eight contests. In two years at Florida State, he totaled 1288 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Corbin was a Florida State commit in high school but signed with Texas A&M after Jimbo Fisher left for the Aggies. Following a season-ending hamstring injury in 2019, he elected to look for a new option. That ended up being FSU under head coach Mike Norvell.

Though he's only listed as a redshirt sophomore, Corbin has played four seasons of college football. Running backs historically have a short shelf life in the NFL so it makes sense for him to take his chances now rather than waiting another year.

Florida State is projected to return five scholarship running backs in 2022; Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, DJ Williams, Ja'Khi Douglas, and Corey Wren. The Seminoles also have Rodney Hill committed in their incoming recruiting class. The staff will likely kick the tires on a few players in the portal to see if there are any guys who fit.

